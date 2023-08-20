EFCC’s Suspended Chairman, Bawa, Marks 67 Days in DSS Detention

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), remains in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody. As of August 19, 2023, he has been detained for 67 days since his June 14, 2023 arrest.
Despite his prolonged detention, Bawa has declined legal representation. He’s under investigation for alleged financial improprieties during his tenure at the EFCC.
Sources revealed to Sunday PUNCH that Bawa has neither sought bail nor responded to any queries presented by the DSS. In June, DSS operatives searched Bawa’s Abuja residence and office.
They also questioned several of Bawa’s associates in the EFCC about alleged mismanagement and diversion of proceeds from assets sold by the agency. The DSS has not yet filed charges against Bawa, citing ongoing investigations.
However, they obtained an exparte order in June to extend his detention.
Allegations against Bawa include collaboration with the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in fraudulent deals with Bureau De Change operators.
Bawa is also accused of misappropriating proceeds from assets seized by the EFCC.
In 2019, he faced allegations of selling seized trucks at a fraction of their value, potentially costing Nigeria about N4.8 billion.
Additionally, former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, accused Bawa of demanding a $2 million bribe in May 2023.
Editorial:
The prolonged detention of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended EFCC Chairman, without formal charges, raises significant concerns about due process and the rule of law in Nigeria.
While allegations of financial impropriety are grave, especially for someone in Bawa’s position, the principles of justice must be upheld.
The fact that Bawa has been in custody for over two months without legal representation or formal charges is alarming.
It underscores the need for transparency and accountability in our judicial system.
The EFCC, as an institution, plays a critical role in Nigeria’s fight against corruption.
Therefore, any allegations against its leadership must be handled with utmost care to ensure the institution’s integrity remains intact.
The DSS’s actions, including the search of Bawa’s properties and his associates’ questioning, indicate the situation’s gravity.
However, prolonging his detention without charges can erode public trust in the system.
The DSS must conclude its investigations promptly and take appropriate action based on evidence.
This will ensure justice for Bawa and reinforce the public’s faith in Nigeria’s institutions.
The rule of law must always prevail, irrespective of the individual or the allegations involved.
Did You Know?
- Abdulrasheed Bawa was the Chairman of the EFCC before his suspension and subsequent detention.
- The DSS has been investigating Bawa for alleged financial improprieties during his tenure at the EFCC.
- In 2019, Bawa faced allegations of selling seized trucks at significantly reduced prices, leading to potential revenue loss for Nigeria.
- Former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, accused Bawa of demanding a $2 million bribe in 2023.
- DURING THEIR ONGOING INVESTIGATION, the DSS obtained an exparte order in June 2023 to extend Bawa’s detention.