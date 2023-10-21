Endsars Protesters Remain Detained In Lagos Prisons Three Years On

Amnesty International has highlighted that fifteen individuals, arrested during the 2020 #EndSARS protests, continue to face arbitrary detention three years post the event. The statement released on the protest’s third anniversary reveals that most of these detainees are in Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre and Ikoyi Medium Security Correctional Centre in Lagos, awaiting trial.
The Nigerian authorities have levelled severe charges against many of these protesters, ranging from theft and arson to possession of illegal firearms and even murder. Some detainees have claimed they were subjected to torture.
Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, expressed deep concern over this prolonged detention without trial, terming it a “travesty of justice”. He emphasised the need for the immediate and unconditional release of these protesters. The report also highlighted instances of torture faced by detainees, including Oluwole Isa, who shared his harrowing experience of being tortured at the SARS facility in Ikeja.
Despite promises of police reforms post the #EndSARS protests, Amnesty International’s report indicates that police brutality remains rampant in Nigeria. The organisation documented several cases of unlawful killings by law enforcement officers in the past year. Isa Sanusi reiterated the urgent need for genuine reforms to address these human rights violations.
Amnesty International urged the Nigerian authorities to take decisive steps to end police impunity and ensure that human rights are upheld. The organisation’s call to action emphasised the importance of initiating genuine reforms to eradicate widespread police violations.
Editorial:
We, at Yohaig NG, find it deeply concerning that three years after the #EndSARS protests, individuals arrested during the movement remain detained without trial. The essence of a democratic nation lies in its commitment to upholding the rights of its citizens, and prolonged detention without trial is a blatant violation of these rights. The allegations of torture further tarnish Nigeria’s image on the global stage.
The #EndSARS protests were a clarion call for change, a plea to end police brutality and ensure justice for all. However, the continued detention of protesters and the allegations of torture indicate that the root issues remain unaddressed. The Nigerian authorities must take immediate action, not just by releasing these detainees but by ensuring that such incidents don’t recur. Genuine police reforms are the need of the hour. The nation’s law enforcement agencies must be held accountable for their actions, and a system of checks and balances must be put in place to prevent future violations.
Did You Know?
- The #EndSARS movement began as a campaign against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigeria Police known for its human rights violations.
- The #EndSARS hashtag trended globally on social media platforms, drawing international attention to the issue of police brutality in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian government disbanded SARS in October 2020 in response to the protests.
- Despite the disbandment of SARS, reports suggest that police brutality continues to be a significant issue in Nigeria.
- The #EndSARS protests were largely peaceful, but they were met with violent crackdowns in several locations, leading to numerous casualties.