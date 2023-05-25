Falana Sues Chief of Army Staff Over Unlawful Killing of Policeman, Demands N300 Million Compensation

- Human rights lawyer Femi Falana files lawsuit against Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, for the extra-judicial killing of Inspector Orukpe Monday by military personnel.
- The suit also includes ten other Nigerian Army officers.
- Falana represents the widow of the deceased, Mrs Favour Monday, in enforcing her late husband’s fundamental human rights.
- The deceased’s family demands N300 million in compensation for the unlawful act.
News Story
Prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has taken legal action against Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff, and ten other army officers over the extra-judicial killing of a police inspector. The policeman, Orukpe Monday, was unlawfully killed by members of the Nigerian Army in August 2022.
Inspector Monday lost his life while performing his official duties at the Trade Fair section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Lagos State.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the late Inspector’s wife, Mrs Favour Monday, seeks to enforce her late husband’s fundamental human rights to life, the dignity of the human person, private and family life, and presumption of innocence. Mrs Monday, who resides in Otta, Ogun State, had four children with the late Inspector.
Falana contends in the suit that Inspector Monday’s fundamental rights were severely violated, as evidenced by the facts, exhibits, and legal arguments presented.
The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the torture and extra-judicial killing of the deceased was illegal and unlawful. Furthermore, it calls for an order from the court mandating the respondents to pay a total sum of N300 million as compensation.
The requested compensation includes a special education fund of not less than N100 million to cater for the educational needs of the deceased’s children from primary school to university and N200 million as general and aggravated damages for the illegal violation of Inspector Monday’s fundamental rights.
Editorial
Defending Human Rights: The Case of Inspector Orukpe Monday
The extra-judicial killing of Inspector Orukpe Monday, as alleged by human rights lawyer Femi Falana, represents a grim violation of human rights in Nigeria, underscoring the urgent need for increased accountability among security forces.
Inspector Monday’s death is a tragic reminder of the potential for misusing power, leading to gross injustice. If confirmed, this incident would reflect a disregard for due process, a failure to respect life’s sanctity, and a violation of the principles enshrined in our Constitution and international human rights law.
Femi Falana’s legal action is a commendable effort to uphold the rule of law and seek justice for the deceased and his family. By pursuing this case, he underscores the importance of accountability within our security apparatus and the necessity of protecting the fundamental rights of every Nigerian.
The request for N300 million compensation, including an education fund for the late Inspector’s children, highlights the ripple effects of such human rights violations – effects that extend beyond the victims, impacting families and communities.
Extra-judicial killings undermine our democratic principles and the rule of law. Therefore, such cases need to be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible are held accountable to deter such incidents in the future.
We urge our readers to stay informed about this case and other similar issues as part of our shared responsibility to promote human rights and justice in our society.
Did You Know?
- Extra-judicial killings are executions that occur without due process, such as a fair trial by a court of law. These killings are considered a violation of international human rights law.
- Femi Falana is a renowned Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist. He is known for taking on high-profile cases and advocating for the rights of the oppressed.