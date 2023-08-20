Falana Urges Dss To Release Bawa As Remand Order Expires

Human rights advocate Femi Falana, SAN, called the Department of State Services (DSS) to promptly release the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, from unlawful detention.
Falana stated that the remand order issued by a Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory has become void, invalid, and unlawful, as no magistrate has the authority under section 493 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 or section 35 of the Constitution of Nigeria to sanction the detention of a criminal suspect for 67 days without trial.
In a statement made public on Sunday, Falana also urged the Federal Government to ensure that the rights of the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and Bawa are upheld by the DSS and the office of the Director of Public Prosecution in the Federal Ministry of Justice, despite their previous disregard for court orders.
Falana emphasised that the situation faced by both suspects should serve as a lesson for all public officers in Nigeria.
He insisted that the Government, which governs by law, must not violate the fundamental rights of citizens except in a manner prescribed by the Constitution of Nigeria.
Editorial:
The call by Femi Falana for the release of Abdulrasheed Bawa from DSS custody is a significant and commendable step in upholding the rule of law in Nigeria.
The detention of Bawa for 67 days without trial, exceeding the legal limit, raises serious questions about the country’s respect for legal procedures and human rights.
Lack of adherence to the rule of law, especially in high-profile cases, undermines the very principles upon which the nation is founded.
Falana’s insistence on the release of Bawa is a timely intervention that can make a real difference in the legal system of Nigeria.
The Government must take immediate steps to release Bawa and ensure such violations do not recur.
Judicial oversight, transparency in legal proceedings, and accountability for those who flout the law are essential to restoring public trust in the legal system.
Falana’s leadership and advocacy testify to the power of legal engagement and collaboration.
They show that significant positive change can be achieved with determination, vision, and a focus on the greater good.
The case of Abdulrasheed Bawa should inspire other legal practitioners and individuals to take up similar causes and work towards creating a just society.
Did You Know?
- The Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 limits the cumulative lifespan of a remand order to 56 days in Nigeria.
- Femi Falana is a prominent human rights lawyer in Nigeria, known for his advocacy for legal reforms and justice.
- Abdulrasheed Bawa was the youngest person ever to serve as the Chairman of the EFCC.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was also mentioned in the case, reflecting the high-profile nature of the individuals involved.
- The case has sparked a national conversation about the rule of law and the importance of adhering to legal procedures, symbolising Nigeria’s ongoing struggle for justice.