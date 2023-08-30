IPOB to FG: Face Us in Court, Quit the Delays

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called out the Federal Government. They accuse it of avoiding its legal case against IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
IPOB criticises the government for not pursuing its appeal against a Court of Appeal judgment. This judgment acquitted Kanu, and IPOB urged the government to proceed with the case.
Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of IPOB, has made his stance clear. He says begging for release would insult the late Pa Mbazulike Amechi, whose final plea for Kanu’s freedom was ignored.
Emma Powerful, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, released a statement. It claims the Federal Government is reluctant to continue its appeal and has essentially abandoned the case.
IPOB’s official statement reads as follows:
“The Federal Government is hiding under endless adjournments to abandon its appeal against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to IPOB, has also spoken. He revealed that the Court of Appeal had made a freeing pronouncement for Kanu, which “remains sacrosanct.”
Editorial
The legal standoff between the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Federal Government is a glaring spotlight on Nigeria’s justice system. The government’s tactic of endless adjournments is a mockery of the rule of law.
This strategy delays justice and erodes public trust in the legal system. It’s a tactic that must be abandoned for judicial integrity.
The Supreme Court also has a role to play in this unfolding drama. It should not be a mere spectator to the government’s legal procrastination.
The Court must set a date for the hearing of the appeal. This is essential for the credibility of the justice system and the rule of law in Nigeria.
The government and the judiciary have a collective responsibility. They must act to restore public faith in a system that has been under scrutiny for too long.
Did You Know?
- IPOB was established in 2012 to advocate for an independent Biafran state.
- The Biafran War from 1967 to 1970 was a significant conflict involving Biafra and Nigeria.
- Pa Mbazulike Amechi was crucial in Nigerian history and the Biafran War.
- The Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 aims to streamline criminal justice in Nigeria.
- Justice Binta Nyako is among the few female judges in Nigeria’s Federal High Court.