Kaduna Government Allegedly Demolishes Six Shi’ite-Owned Buildings

Article Summary
- Operatives of the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) are accused of demolishing six structures in Kaduna owned by followers of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, also known as Shi’ites.
- Shi’ite leaders claim the demolished structures included schools, a hospital, and a private residence.
- According to a leaked memo, KASUPDA had requested Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s approval to demolish additional structures across the state, including 48 owned by the Zakzaky-led Islamic Movement.
- The Shi’ites were not served any notice of demolition and claimed the act was vindictive, stemming from the government’s banning of their movement.
News Story
The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) is alleged to have demolished six structures owned by followers of Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, known as Shi’ites, in Kaduna and its environs.
In a Sunday press conference, Shi’ite leaders reported that the demolished structures included schools, a hospital, and a private residence. They claim that Governor Nasir El-Rufai is targeting their movement by ordering the demolition of their structures.
According to a leaked memo, KASUPDA had sought Governor El-Rufai’s approval to demolish numerous structures across the state, including 48 associated with the Zakzaky-led Islamic Movement.
On Sunday, the authority reportedly demolished six Shi’ite structures in Kawo, Rigasa, Tudun Wada, and Ungwan Rimi, displacing the occupants with the help of security personnel.
Engr Yunusa Lawal, a Shi’ite leader, expressed that demolishing their structures worth tens of millions is illegal and vindictive. The government justified their actions by stating that the movement had been banned. However, Lawal argued that they were not served any notice of demolition, nor were they informed of the locations of the remaining 42 structures planned for demolition.
“We are a religious community, we cannot be banned,” Lawal stated.
He warned that if the government continues with the demolitions, it might provoke a violent reaction and lead to bloodshed.
The Shi’ite leader also claimed regular killings of their members since 2015 in Kaduna, Abuja, and other parts of the country like Kano and Sokoto. He appealed to the government and people of goodwill to intervene in the situation.
Editorial
Kaduna Demolitions: Treading the Path of Conflict Resolution Carefully
The recent demolitions by the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), purportedly targeting Shi’ite-owned structures, have stirred fresh controversy. The state’s handling of this delicate issue warrants scrutiny and discussion.
Indeed, the government has a right, even a duty, to carry out urban planning and development that benefits all its residents. However, when such actions disproportionately affect a particular religious community, as the Shi’ites claim in this case, it raises concerns of discrimination and bias.
The leaked memo, suggesting a planned demolition of 48 Shi’ite-owned structures, further fuels these concerns. Particularly worrying is the allegation that the Shi’ites were not notified of the demolitions, leaving them without time or means to challenge the action or seek redress.
Tensions between the Kaduna state government and the Shi’ite community are not new. It’s a complex, multi-layered issue with deep-seated historical, political, and religious dimensions. Yet, navigating this tense relationship requires a careful balance, respect for human rights, and a commitment to dialogue and conflict resolution.
The government’s ban on the Shi’ite movement is a contentious issue. While governments have the authority to take such measures in the interest of national security or public order, they must ensure that these actions don’t infringe on the rights to freedom of religion or belief.
Regardless of the reasons behind the demolitions, the state government should consider the potential consequences of these actions. As Shi’ite leader Engr Yunusa Lawal warned, continued demolitions may push the community to the brink, potentially sparking violent reactions and more bloodshed.
To mitigate this, the government should engage with the Shi’ite community, listen to their grievances, and find common ground. The issues are too important to address without dialogue, understanding, and respect for everyone’s rights.
We must remember that a peaceful society can only be built on justice, equity, and mutual respect.
The Kaduna state government, the Shi’ite community, and all stakeholders should bear this in mind as they navigate this challenging situation.