Lawyer Accuses Efcc Officials Of Assaulting Citizen Under Investigation

Pelumi Olajengbesi, an Abuja-based human rights lawyer, has made a startling revelation. He claims that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials assaulted a citizen.
The individual had voluntarily turned himself in for investigation at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.
Olajengbesi took to social media to share the incident.
He stated that the officers:
“physically abused and banged the head of the citizen against a wall.”
The lawyer was accompanying the citizen, who had come from Benue. The EFCC had already detained the man’s brother.
The lawyer expressed his shock at the conduct of the officers. He questioned their professionalism and ethical standards.
Olajengbesi reported the incident to the SERVICOM department within the EFCC. However, the officers involved denied the allegations.
Editorial
A Breach of Trust: The EFCC’s Alleged Assault Raises Questions
The allegations made by human rights lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi are deeply concerning. They cast a shadow over the credibility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
If true, such actions are unprofessional and a violation of human rights.
The EFCC has a mandate to investigate financial crimes. However, this does not give its officers the right to assault citizens physically.
Such actions erode public trust and undermine the agency’s integrity.
The incident also raises questions about the internal mechanisms for accountability within the EFCC.
Olajengbesi reported the incident to the SERVICOM department, yet the officers denied the allegations. This suggests a lack of transparency and accountability within the agency.
The allegations are a serious matter that warrants immediate investigation. The EFCC must ensure its officers adhere to the highest standards of conduct.
Failure to do so will only further erode public trust in the agency.
Did You Know?
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was established in 2003 to combat financial and economic crimes in Nigeria.
- Human rights abuses by law enforcement agencies can have long-term psychological effects on victims.
- The SERVICOM department within the EFCC is responsible for handling complaints and ensuring service delivery.
- Transparency and accountability are vital principles that law enforcement agencies must adhere to.
- The EFCC has been involved in several high-profile cases, including prosecuting politicians and business leaders.