Nhrc Concludes Probes On 1.6 Million Human Rights Violations In 2022

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has completed investigations into 1,643,018 complaints of human rights violations. This accounts for 70.99% of the 2,314,440 complaints received in 2022.
The complaints were categorized into five areas: civil and political rights, economic, social and cultural rights, women and children, vulnerable groups, and developmental rights/emerging human rights.
Rivers, Kaduna, and Delta states topped the list with the highest complaints. Rivers State had 275,057 complaints, followed by Kaduna with 242,220 and Delta with 222,398.
The NHRC’s annual report revealed that the commission received 478,610 complaints in the first quarter 2022. This number rose to 781,156 in the third quarter but dropped to 275,131 in the fourth quarter.
Quality of life issues received the most complaints, totalling 567,160. Child rights issues followed with 388,700 complaints.
Editorial
Human Rights in Nigeria: A Crisis in Numbers
The staggering number of human rights complaints investigated by the NHRC is a glaring indicator of a deeply rooted issue in Nigeria. While the commission’s efforts to address these complaints are commendable, the sheer volume raises questions about the effectiveness of the country’s human rights mechanisms.
The categorization of complaints into various areas, such as civil rights and women’s issues, provides a snapshot of the multifaceted nature of human rights violations in Nigeria.
It’s not enough to merely investigate and conclude cases. There must be a proactive approach to preventing these violations in the first place.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria ranks 119 out of 162 on the Human Freedom Index, which measures personal, civil, and economic freedom.
- According to Amnesty International, Nigeria has a history of human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings and torture.
- The NHRC was established in 1995 to promote and protect human rights in Nigeria.
- Nigeria is a signatory to various international human rights treaties, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
- The Nigerian constitution guarantees fundamental human rights, but enforcement remains a challenge.