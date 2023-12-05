NHRC Urges Nigerian Government to Adopt Protocol on Human and People’s Rights

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to domesticate the African Commission Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, particularly Article 34. This appeal was made by Dr. Salamatu Suleiman, the Chairperson of the Governing Council of NHRC, during a town hall meeting in Abuja, which is part of the series of events scheduled to mark Human Rights Day on December 6.
Dr. Suleiman emphasized that the domestication of the Protocol would give individuals direct access to the African Commission, thereby creating a more accessible and efficient system for addressing human rights violations. She also urged the government to initiate constitutional amendments to justify Chapter II rights, empowering individuals to enforce their socioeconomic rights through the courts.
The NHRC Chairperson highlighted the need for specific legislation to enforce socio-economic rights, with clear definitions, procedures for redress, and robust enforcement mechanisms. The town hall event aims to advance the promotion, protection, and enforcement of human rights in Nigeria and sensitize stakeholders on critical issues.
Dr. Suleiman stressed that the mandate of the NHRC is not only a legal obligation but also a moral imperative to build a society where dignity, freedom, and justice are foundational. She acknowledged the challenges in realizing these ideals, including ignorance of rights, legal procedures, attitudes towards human rights, and poverty, which create barriers to accessing justice.
The non-justiciability of Chapter II of the Constitution, which outlines fundamental socio-economic rights, was highlighted as a significant hurdle, as these rights are currently not directly enforceable in court. Dr Suleiman pointed out that addressing the issue of non-justiciability is crucial for ensuring the full enjoyment of human rights in Nigeria.
Editorial
The National Human Rights Commission’s call for the domestication of the African Commission Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights is a crucial step towards strengthening human rights protection in Nigeria. This move would enhance individuals’ access to justice and align Nigeria with international human rights standards.
The NHRC’s emphasis on making socio-economic rights justifiable is particularly significant. The ability to enforce rights such as education, healthcare, housing, and work through legal channels is essential for ensuring that these fundamental rights are more than just theoretical concepts. It would mark a significant advancement in holding the government accountable for its obligations to its citizens.
However, the challenges in realizing these rights, as highlighted by Dr. Suleiman, cannot be overlooked. Overcoming these hurdles requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including the judiciary, the National Assembly, and civil society. Legal literacy and public awareness are crucial to empowering individuals to claim and defend their rights.
The NHRC’s efforts to advocate for the domestication of international human rights protocols and the justiciability of socio-economic rights are commendable. These steps are vital for building a society where human rights are recognized, protected, and enforced. It is a collective responsibility to ensure that these rights are not mere words on paper but lived realities for every Nigerian.
Did You Know?
- African Charter on Human and People’s Rights: This Charter, adopted in 1981, is a comprehensive human rights instrument unique for including people’s rights and duties.
- Article 34 of the African Commission Protocol: This article gives individuals and NGOs direct access to the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.
- Socio-Economic Rights: These rights include access to education, healthcare, housing, and work, which are essential for the full development of individuals.
- Justiciability of Rights: Making socio-economic rights justiciable means that these rights can be enforced through legal proceedings, enhancing accountability and protection.
- Human Rights Day: Celebrated on December 10 annually, commemorating the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adoption by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.