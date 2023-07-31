Nnamdi Kanu Returns to DSS Custody Post Medical Check-up

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the separatist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was returned to the Department of State Services (DSS) custody on Sunday. This followed his release on Saturday for a medical check-up by his physicians.
The Federal High Court in Abuja had previously ordered the DSS to grant Kanu access to his physicians, dismissing the DSS’s objection to the request.
IPOB has expressed concerns that Kanu may suffer from an ear infection requiring surgery. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel for the IPOB leader, confirmed that Kanu had been attended to by his physicians and returned to custody.
Ejiofor declined to comment further on Kanu’s health conditions.
Ejiofor had previously tweeted that Kanu met with his doctors in an Abuja hospital outside the DSS facility.
He described the medical examination as seamless and productive and stated that Kanu would be progressing to the next stage soon.
Editorial:
The return of Nnamdi Kanu to DSS custody following a medical check-up raises questions about the conditions of detention and the rights of detainees in Nigeria.
While it is commendable that the court ordered the DSS to allow Kanu access to his physicians, ensuring that all detainees are granted their fundamental rights, including access to necessary medical care, is crucial.
The case of Nnamdi Kanu underscores the need for transparency and accountability in the treatment of detainees.
The government needs to uphold the rule of law and respect the rights of all individuals, regardless of the charges against them.
Did You Know?
- The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is a separatist group advocating for the independence of the southeastern regions of Nigeria, which they refer to as Biafra.
- Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of IPOB and has been a prominent figure in the Biafran separatist movement.
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is Nigeria’s primary domestic intelligence agency.
- All detainees ‘ access to medical care is a fundamental right under international human rights law.
- The Federal High Court is one of Nigeria’s superior courts of record, with jurisdiction over civil and criminal matters.
About Yohaig NG
Yohaig NG is your trusted source for the latest Naija news 24/7. We provide comprehensive national and international event coverage, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Our platform encourages readers to share their thoughts and opinions, fostering a vibrant community of informed citizens.