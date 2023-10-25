Northwest Zone Witnesses Over 1.5k Human Rights Breaches in 2023

The Kano office of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reported a total of 1,547 human rights violations in the Northwest zone from January to October 2023. Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, the NHRC Kano State Co-ordinator, shared this data with the press on Tuesday.
Out of these cases, 1,320 have been resolved, leaving 227 still pending. The complaints spanned six thematic areas: women and gender rights, children’s rights, civil and political rights, discrimination, and economic and socio-cultural rights.
Notably, family responsibility abandonment led the list with 720 complaints, followed by domestic violence at 250 cases.
Abdullahi highlighted the NHRC’s commitment to promoting human rights both locally and internationally. The commission has earned recognition on the global stage, being elected to the governing board of the global alliance of national human rights institutions.
The Federal Government’s dedication to human rights, especially under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, was also emphasised. Abdullahi praised Nigeria’s efforts in upholding the rights of migrants, despite the prevalent human rights violations in migration contexts.
Editorial:
The alarming number of human rights violations in the Northwest zone underscores the urgent need for intervention and reform. At Yohaig NG, we believe that every individual deserves to live with dignity, free from fear and oppression. The data presented by the NHRC paints a concerning picture of the state of human rights in the region.
While the NHRC’s efforts in addressing these issues are commendable, more needs to be done. Both governmental and non-governmental bodies must collaborate, ensuring that every violation is addressed and that preventive measures are put in place.
We urge the government to intensify its efforts in safeguarding the rights of its citizens, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their background, is treated with respect and fairness.
Did You Know?
- The National Human Rights Commission was established to address and redress human rights violations in Nigeria.
- Human rights encompass a broad range of rights, from civil and political rights to economic, social, and cultural rights.
- The Northwest zone of Nigeria comprises seven states: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.
- Addressing human rights violations is crucial for social stability and the overall well-being of a nation.
- The African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights is a regional instrument aimed at promoting and protecting human rights in Africa.