Ohanaeze Advocates for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release in Meeting with Tinubu

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has disclosed that the organisation, which represents the Igbo ethnic group, intends to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The meeting will focus on advocating for the immediate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). This revelation was made during a courtesy visit to the Supreme Council of Nigeria Traditional Rulers, Southeast chapter, led by its President, HRM Eze Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna of Abia State.
Iwuanyanwu highlighted that other ethnic groups in Nigeria have instilled a perceived fear of Igbo succession in the Federal Government, which has fostered suspicion towards the group’s intentions. He underscored the Igbos’ significant stake in Nigeria, owning over 60% of the country’s investments and having a widespread residential presence, unlike other ethnic groups.
The Ohanaeze leader emphasised that the continuous detention of Kanu is exacerbating insecurity in the Southeast.
He expressed, “Let us see when he’s released, any person or group that will be instigating insecurity or crisis in Igboland using his name or detention.”
Iwuanyanwu believes that some entities are exploiting Kanu’s popularity and detention to stir unnecessary turmoil in the Southeast for their gains.
Eze Dr Oliver Ohanwe, the traditional ruler of Isiama ancient kingdom in Isiala-Mbano LGA of Imo State, expressed that their visit aimed to establish a collaborative partnership with Ohanaeze.
Ohanwe revealed that advocating for Kanu’s release is a strategic approach to quelling insecurity in the region and maintaining a harmonious cultural identity among the ethnic nationalities.
He also mentioned plans to discuss the continual marginalisation of the ethnic group and the persistent detention of Kanu despite court orders for his release with President Tinubu and other prominent Nigerians.
Editorial
We, as a collective, observe the unfolding narrative with a lens focused on the broader implications for the nation.
The ongoing detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has undeniably stirred the waters of unrest in the Southeast, and the anticipated meeting between Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a pivotal moment that could shape the trajectory of this discourse.
The Igbos, as highlighted by Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, are not mere participants in the Nigerian project but pivotal stakeholders whose investments and residential identities are woven into the very fabric of the nation.
The continuous detention of Kanu, despite court orders for his release, not only fuels the flames of discord and insecurity in the Southeast but also raises questions about the adherence to judicial rulings and the rule of law in the country.
It is imperative that leaders and socio-cultural organisations, such as Ohanaeze, leverage their influence to navigate through these turbulent waters, advocating for adherence to legal directives and fostering an environment that prioritises dialogue over detention.
The meeting with Tinubu should not merely be a platform for advocacy but a conduit through which genuine, constructive dialogue can be facilitated, addressing not only the release of Kanu but also exploring avenues to quell the underlying tensions that have given rise to such unrest.
It is through such dialogues, where cultural and political leaders converge to deliberate on the path forward, that sustainable solutions can be forged, ensuring that the interests and well-being of all ethnic groups are safeguarded within the Nigerian entity.
Did You Know?
- The Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a socio-cultural group representing the Igbo people in Nigeria and it was founded in 1976.
- Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was arrested in June 2021 and has been in detention since then, sparking various protests and calls for his release.
- The Igbo people are one of the largest ethnic groups in Africa, and they predominantly reside in southeastern Nigeria.
- The Biafran War, which occurred between 1967 and 1970, was a political conflict caused by the attempted secession of the southeastern provinces of Nigeria as the self-proclaimed Republic of Biafra.
- The Igbo language is spoken by approximately 24 million people, making it one of the most spoken languages in Africa.