Overhaul of Nigeria’s Criminal Justice System Urged by Interior Minister Aregbesola

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola has urged a thorough reassessment of Nigeria’s criminal justice system to mitigate the disturbing count of inmates on trial.
In a statement issued by Sola Fasure, the Media Adviser to the minister, it was revealed that Aregbesola voiced this appeal during the inauguration of the Nigerian Correctional Service’s (NCoS) Imo Command Headquarters in Owerri.
He noted that despite significant investment geared towards meaningful reformation of inmates, including increased budgetary allocation and enhancement of detention facilities, prison overcrowding has persistently posed a significant challenge.
“Congestion is a major issue in our correctional facilities, especially in urban areas with dense populations and complex human interactions,” he said.
This, he observed, has contributed to an uptick in the crime rate, necessitating the detention of specific individuals.
Aregbesola further pointed out that the federal government has initiated measures to tackle this issue by erecting six large-scale detention centers across the nation’s six geopolitical zones.
“Facilities in Kano and Abuja are ready, and with consistent funding, the rest will be completed,” he assured.
The minister expressed optimism that state governments would leverage the recently signed constitutional amendment by President Muhammadu Buhari, which turns corrections into a concurrent matter.
“Over 90% of the inmates in our facilities are convicted under state laws. It is imperative for state governments to begin investing in corrections,” he added.
Aregbesola emphasized the critical need for revamping the criminal justice system.
“I’ve been advocating this, and I will persist. It’s disconcerting that 70% of inmates are awaiting trial, forming a majority in our facilities,” he remarked.
He further voiced concern that most inmates awaiting trial have spent more time in detention than the maximum sentence for their alleged crime.
“This predisposes them to violent behaviour, posing a serious challenge to discipline and control at the correctional centres,” he added.
The minister underscored the need for state governments to reform their justice administration by limiting trial periods for accused persons and ensuring swift justice delivery.
According to Aregbesola, such measures would end prolonged court trials and the perpetual detention of accused individuals.
Editorial Note: Rethinking Nigeria’s Criminal Justice System for a Sustainable Future
Nigeria’s criminal justice system is at a crossroads, and Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola’s call for its comprehensive review is timely and necessary.
The issue at hand, a drastic increase in the number of inmates awaiting trial, highlights systemic failures beyond mere procedural inefficiencies.
The current state of affairs is alarming.
Despite significant investments aimed at reforming inmates and upgrading custodial facilities, prison congestion remains an enduring problem.
This condition, particularly prevalent in densely populated urban centers, not only exacerbates the crime rate but also subjects inmates, many still awaiting trial, to deplorable conditions.
The implications of these issues are far-reaching.
Many inmates awaiting trial have spent more time in detention than their alleged crimes’ maximum sentences warrant.
This unfortunate situation not only infringes on the fundamental rights of these individuals but also strains the already overwhelmed correctional facilities.
Aregbesola’s proposed solution, establishing mega custodial centers across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, is a step in the right direction.
But it’s not enough.
State governments must also invest in corrections, especially since over 90% of inmates are convicted under state laws.
Moreover, the imperative for a comprehensive criminal justice system review cannot be overemphasized.
Reforming the system would alleviate overcrowding in our prisons and ensure that justice is swiftly and fairly dispensed.
The current system, which keeps 70% of inmates in perpetual limbo as they await trial, is untenable and unjust.
Therefore, we echo Aregbesola’s call for state governments to reform their justice administration systems.
There should be a cap on trial periods for accused persons, ensuring a swift dispensation of justice.
This would prevent the perpetuation of long court trials and the unjust detention of accused individuals.
Our call to action, then, is two-fold.
First, we urge the federal government to continue its efforts to address prison congestion by funding and completing the construction of the proposed mega custodial centers.
Second, we implore state governments to seize the opportunity provided by the constitutional amendment making corrections a concurrent affair, to invest in corrections, and enact necessary reforms in their justice administration systems.
This is not a mere suggestion.
It is an urgent necessity for the preservation of justice, the protection of human rights, and the overall betterment of our society.
Let us all, as engaged citizens, hold our governments accountable for making these crucial changes.
Did you know?
- Nigeria’s inmate population is estimated to be over 74,000, with about 70% pre-trial detainees or remand prisoners.
- The Nigerian Correctional Service Act, signed into law in 2019, replaced the Nigerian Prisons Service and aimed to make the system more focused on correction and reformation rather than just punishment.
- Despite having a capacity for about 50,000 inmates, Nigerian prisons are grappling with overcrowding, with certain prisons housing twice their capacity.
