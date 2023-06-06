Police’s Invitation of Activist Eholor Stirs Controversy Over Fuel Price

Recent police summons of One Love Foundation’s founder, Chief Patrick Eholor, over his comments regarding a fuel price increase has provoked scrutiny.
Samuel Ihensekhien, the legal adviser for One Love Foundation, voiced doubts over the motivation behind the invitation from Edo State Police Command.
Ihensekhien’s response came following a ‘Letter of Invitation’ from the Edo State Police Command, dated June 5, 2023, instructing Eholor to appear on June 7, 2023.
Ihensekhien alleges this to be a strategic move to apprehend his client.
The invitation followed Eholor’s publications lambasting Edo State’s petrol station owners for their apparent arbitrary surge in fuel prices, which also called out certain government officials allegedly involved in the price hike.
This criticism prompted the summons by the Edo State Deputy Commissioner of Police.
In a statement issued by Ihensekhien, he affirmed:
“At One Love Foundation, we’re a leading human rights organisation in Nigeria, devoted to truth, public interest matters, and providing justice for all defenceless citizens.”
The statement revealed their suspicion of a covert attempt to detain Chief Patrick Eholor due to his criticism of Edo state officials and prominent individuals concerning the recent hike in petrol pump prices in Edo State.
Ihensekhien referred to a recent Vanguard Newspaper publication on June 3, 2023, where Eholor advised the Deputy Governor of Edo State to lead by example in managing his alleged numerous filling stations and maintaining government-regulated fuel prices.
Editorial A Public Voice Silenced? A Close Examination of Eholor’s Police Summons
The recent summoning of Chief Patrick Eholor, the founder of One Love Foundation, by the Edo State Police Command following his criticism of an arbitrary hike in the pump price of petrol is a public concern.
This issue holds implications for the subject at hand – the contentious increase in petrol prices – and Nigeria’s broader landscape of freedom of speech and civic responsibility.
Critics of Eholor’s summons assert that it’s a calculated attempt to quieten an outspoken activist and potentially deter others from voicing discontent over public issues.
Samuel Ihensekhien, the legal adviser for the One Love Foundation, claims this is an effort to silence the critics and, in doing so, infringe on their democratic rights.
The other side could argue that Eholor’s public criticism of filling station owners and government officials, supposedly involved in the price hike, might be perceived as a threat to public order.
But the essence of a democracy is to provide room for critical perspectives, debates, and even open criticism of policies and practices.
As such, a potential solution would be to approach the issue more transparently.
Let an independent investigation take place to ascertain the veracity of the allegations made by Eholor.
Simultaneously, ensuring that citizens’ right to voice opinions and criticisms is not unduly infringed upon is paramount.
It is equally essential for those in power to lead by example. In the current climate, they should be focused on easing the burden of the citizens, not exacerbating it.
Furthermore, we encourage the public to stay informed, scrutinise the situation critically, and respond proactively to this issue that impacts fuel prices but also the state of our democracy.
Did You Know?
- The One Love Foundation, founded by Chief Patrick Eholor, is Nigeria’s leading human rights organisation.
- According to the World Bank, Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, producing over 2 million barrels a day.
- As of 2022, Nigeria has the world’s 7th largest proven oil reserves.
- In 2020, the Nigerian government decided to stop subsidising fuel prices, leading to significant price fluctuations.
