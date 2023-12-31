Rivers Lawyer Alleges Police Murder of 32-Year-Old, Disappearance of Body

Henry Ekine, a Port Harcourt-based lawyer and National Legal Adviser for Defence for Human Rights (CDHR), has accused officers from the Akinima Division in Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State of killing Livingston Ugbuluka and vanishing with his body. Ekine made these allegations in a Facebook post, stating that the police brutally murdered Ugbuluka on Christmas Day without any justifiable reason.
According to Ekine, the police officers arrived in Odiopiti/Odiobo communities on the morning of December 25, 2023, in a white Hilux van, typically used by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO). Eyewitnesses reported that an officer known as Destiny first shot Ugbuluka in the ankle. After he fell and was bleeding helplessly, the officers allegedly continued their assault by stabbing him in the ribs and shooting him in the thigh, leading to excessive bleeding.
The police then reportedly took Ugbuluka’s body in their van and left the scene, disregarding his survival. Since the incident, the whereabouts of Ugbuluka, a father of two, have remained unknown. Relatives of the victim have visited the Akinima Police Station three times to inquire about their son and brother, but the police have denied them access to see him or his remains.
Ekine calls for immediate intervention from the Police Service Commission, the Inspector General of Police, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Zone 16), and the Commissioner of Police. He urges a swift and impartial investigation into the DPO, his officers, and personnel and prosecution of those responsible for this extrajudicial killing. He emphasizes that every suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a competent court and that no policeman is authorized to kill any citizen extrajudicially.
The Rivers State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, when contacted by journalists, stated that she had asked the writer for more clarification and would get back to them.
Editorial:
The grave allegations by lawyer Henry Ekine against the Akinima Division police officers in Rivers State bring to the forefront the critical issue of police conduct and accountability in Nigeria. The alleged extrajudicial killing of Livingston Ugbuluka, a young father, on Christmas Day, if true, is not only a gross violation of human rights but also a stark reminder of the challenges we face in ensuring justice and the rule of law.
Such incidents, where law enforcement officers are accused of overstepping their bounds, erode public trust in the institutions meant to protect and serve. These allegations must be thoroughly and impartially investigated. The police force must be held to the highest standards of conduct, and any deviation from these standards must be met with appropriate legal action.
The role of the police in society is to maintain order and protect citizens, but this role must be carried out within the framework of the law. Extrajudicial actions by police not only undermine their legitimacy but also contribute to a cycle of violence and mistrust within communities.
As we await further information and the outcome of investigations, we must reaffirm our commitment to justice and human rights as a society. We must ensure that our law enforcement agencies are accountable to the people they serve and operate within the law’s bounds. Only then can we build a society where all citizens feel safe and protected under the law.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Police Force, established in 1930, is Nigeria’s principal law enforcement agency, with a staff strength of about 371,800 officers.
- Ahoada-West is a Local Government Area in Rivers State, Nigeria, known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups.
- The Defence for Human Rights (CDHR) is a prominent organization in Nigeria advocating for human rights and justice.
- The concept of extrajudicial killings raises significant human rights concerns and is a topic of global debate and concern.
- Rivers State, located in southern Nigeria, is known for its vast oil reserves and is one of its most economically significant regions.