Soludo’s Associate Apologises After Clash with Bus Driver

Ossy Onuko, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority, has come forward to clarify the circumstances surrounding a recent altercation between his security convoy and a commercial driver. Videos that circulated on social media depicted a heated exchange between Onuko’s team and a G.U.O. Motors driver, who was allegedly assaulted for overtaking Onuko’s convoy.
The incident drew widespread attention and criticism from the public, prompting calls for Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to address the behaviour of his appointees. Responding to the outcry, Onuko released a statement detailing his perspective on the event. He expressed surprise at the distorted portrayal of the incident on social media and emphasised that the driver’s reckless driving could have resulted in a severe accident.
Onuko explained that he and two civil defence officers, without a convoy, were travelling when the GUO vehicle attempted a risky overtaking manoeuvre. The driver’s subsequent behaviour, including locking himself and passengers inside the bus and attempting to hit the officers with his vehicle, escalated the situation. Onuko called for police and community vigilantes to intervene.
Later, Onuko was informed that the driver resisted arrest, leading to a more violent apprehension. The driver eventually apologised for his actions, and Onuko took responsibility for the escalation, expressing regret for any embarrassment caused.
Editorial:
The incident involving Mr Ossy Onuko and the GUO driver shines a light on the broader issues of road safety and the behaviour of public officials. While it’s essential to address individual incidents, we must also recognise the systemic problems that contribute to such events. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and all road users, regardless of their status, must adhere to traffic rules and exhibit courtesy.
The rapid spread of the video and the subsequent public outcry underscore the power of social media in shaping narratives. Public figures must be transparent and accountable in their actions, especially when they are in the public eye. The incident serves as a reminder that public officials are not above the law and should lead by example.
We commend Mr Onuko for taking responsibility and addressing the issue head-on. However, this incident should serve as a wake-up call for all public officials to ensure they uphold the highest standards of conduct, both in their official capacities and in their personal lives.
Did You Know?
- Awka is the capital of Anambra State and is known for its rich cultural and historical significance.
- G.U.O. Motors is one of Nigeria’s leading road transport companies, with operations spanning several states.
- Road safety is a significant concern in Nigeria, with thousands of accidents reported annually.
- Anambra State has been making efforts to improve road infrastructure and promote safe driving habits among its residents.
- The use of social media in Nigeria has grown exponentially in recent years, playing a crucial role in shaping public opinion and holding officials accountable.