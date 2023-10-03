Two Suspects Detained in Ondo for Alleged Human Trafficking

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State has apprehended two individuals, Babatunde Oluwasola and Dada Fowowe, on charges of human trafficking. Reports suggest that the duo played a role in facilitating the journey of three young girls to Libya in April 2023.
Daniel Aidamenbor, the spokesperson for the NSCDC in Ondo, revealed that the arrests took place in Akure and Ondo towns. Oluwasola, a carpenter by profession, allegedly recruited the girls for the trip to Libya. One of the girls, aged 15, was reportedly introduced to Oluwasola by Fowowe.
After reaching Libya, the situation wasn’t as the girl had expected, prompting her to contact her father in Akure for assistance. The father subsequently reported the matter to the NSCDC.
Aidamenbor confirmed that the suspects have given confessional statements. Following the completion of the investigation, the case will be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further action.
Editorial:
Human trafficking remains a pressing concern, not just in Nigeria but globally. The recent arrests in Ondo State shed light on the intricate networks and mechanisms that traffickers employ. It’s commendable that agencies like the NSCDC are actively working to dismantle these networks. However, the issue is multifaceted, requiring a holistic approach.
Awareness campaigns, stricter border controls, and international collaboration are vital in curbing this menace. Moreover, it’s essential to address the root causes, such as poverty and lack of education, that make individuals vulnerable to trafficking. As a society, we must remain vigilant and proactive in ensuring that no individual falls prey to such heinous activities.
Did You Know?
- Human trafficking is considered the third-largest crime industry globally, following drug trafficking and arms trade.
- Victims of trafficking are often subjected to forced labour, sexual exploitation, and other forms of abuse.
- The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) is Nigeria’s primary agency combating human trafficking.
- Ondo State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse ethnic groups.
- International collaborations, such as the United Nations Palermo Protocol, aim to combat trafficking in persons globally.