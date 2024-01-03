Interior Minister Criticizes NIS for Burdensome Name Change Process

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, has openly criticized the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) for their cumbersome procedure requiring married women to travel to Abuja to change their names on passports. Labelling this practice as “stupid,” Tunji-Ojo expressed his views at a dinner with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ABAT Media Centre members and social media influencers in Abuja.
The minister questioned the rationale behind this practice, finding it absurd that women must undertake such a journey for a simple name change. He challenged the notion that the immigration personnel in Abuja are more capable than those in local passport offices across the country. Tunji-Ojo emphasized that such a practice is unheard of globally and is unnecessarily burdensome.
Highlighting his focus on securing the nation’s borders, the minister revealed upcoming passport reforms set to commence in March. These reforms will introduce contactless biometrics enrollment, allowing Nigerians to manage their passport renewals from the comfort of their homes. This initiative aims to streamline the process, making it more efficient and user-friendly.
Tunji-Ojo also announced plans for a forum to discuss the ministry’s agenda for 2024, emphasizing the importance of knowledge transfer and training for officers handling passport issues. He urged Nigerians to have faith in the Tinubu administration, assuring them of his commitment to serving the country with complete dedication and calling for public service to be delivered with complete integrity.
Editorial:
As a nation, we stand at a pivotal moment where the actions of our leaders can significantly shape the ease and dignity with which our citizens navigate bureaucratic processes. Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo’s recent criticism of the Nigerian Immigration Service’s outdated and inconvenient procedures for name changes on passports, particularly for married women, is a commendable step towards acknowledging and rectifying systemic inefficiencies.
This issue goes beyond mere administrative reform; it touches on the fundamental rights of individuals, especially women, to access government services without undue hardship. The minister’s stance is a refreshing departure from the norm, challenging entrenched practices that have long been accepted without question. It is a call to action for all government agencies to scrutinize and update their procedures, ensuring they serve the public’s best interests.
Introducing contactless biometrics and online passport renewals is a promising development, signalling a move towards a more modern, efficient, and user-friendly public service. This initiative not only simplifies the process but also respects the time and resources of Nigerian citizens. It is a step towards a government that works for the people, not against them.
As we move forward, it is crucial that these reforms are implemented effectively and that the promised benefits are realized. It is equally important that this spirit of reform and improvement permeates all levels of government. Let us embrace this opportunity to transform our public services, making them more accessible, efficient, and respectful of the citizens they serve. In doing so, we reaffirm our commitment to a Nigeria where everyone is valued and their rights respected.
