$25M Warri-Effurun Water Project Set to Quench Thirst Soon

Delta State residents in Warri and surrounding areas can soon expect clean, drinkable water. The $25 million Warri-Effurun water plant project is nearing completion.
Temitope Akinyemi, CEO of Don Domingo Water Company Limited, the firm overseeing the project, confirmed this during a site visit with Dr Isaac Wilkie, the Delta State Commissioner for Water Resources.
The project aims to address the long-standing water scarcity issues in Warri. It also seeks to improve the living conditions of the local population.
Akinyemi stated that the initiative marks a significant step towards ensuring clean and safe drinking water for Delta State residents.
According to the State Commissioner’s office statement, the project aligns with the state’s commitment to sustainable water supply. It also contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
Akinyemi assured the plant would start pumping water to Warri residents in the coming weeks.
Editorial:
Water Scarcity in Warri: A Step Towards Resolution
The nearing completion of the $25 million Warri-Effurun water project is a significant milestone for Delta State. Residents have grappled with water scarcity for years, affecting their health and quality of life.
The state government’s investment in this project is a commendable step towards resolving this crisis.
However, the project’s success will be measured not just by its completion but by its sustainability. The government must ensure regular maintenance and efficient operation of the water plant.
This initiative should serve as a blueprint for addressing similar challenges in other Nigerian states.
Did You Know?
- Delta State is rich in natural resources, including oil and natural gas.
- Warri is one of the major hubs of petroleum activities and businesses in southern Nigeria.
- The Niger Delta region, where Delta State is located, has been plagued by environmental issues, including water pollution.
- Delta State has over 4 million people, making it one of the most populous states in Nigeria.
- The state is ethnically diverse, with the Urhobo, Itsekiri, and Ijaw being the major ethnic groups.