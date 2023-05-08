Akure Airport Set to Transform into N56b Aerotropolis City: A First in Sub-Saharan Africa

Akure Airport in Ondo state, Nigeria, is set to be transformed into a groundbreaking Aerotropolis City through a public-private partnership between the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Ala Resort Ltd.
This innovative project, which will require N56 billion for infrastructural facilities and employ 14,000 skilled workers, is the first in sub-Saharan Africa.
FAAN’s General Manager of Business Development, Mr. Hycinth Ngwu, emphasized that the partnership is a revolutionary approach to generating revenue.
He expressed confidence in the project’s success and assured that Akure Airport would soon become a top-tier airport.
The Aerotropolis City is expected to feature an institutional zone with a Sports Academy, medical center, and industrial, commercial, and agricultural sectors.
The project, which has been in the works since 2017, will be built in phases and has the potential to boost the cargo business at Akure Airport.
Editorial Note
Aerotropolis City: A Model for Economic Growth and Job Creation
The announcement of Akure Airport’s transformation into a N56 billion Aerotropolis City marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s aviation industry.
This public-private partnership between the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Ala Resort Ltd will not only create jobs and increase the revenue base for Ondo State but also establish Nigeria as a leader in the rapidly expanding field of airport cities.
The current state of affairs in the aviation industry highlights the importance of innovation and collaboration.
The development of this Aerotropolis City, the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, is an excellent example of the potential that can be unleashed when public and private sectors work together.
It showcases the potential of Nigeria’s airports as powerful engines for economic growth and employment generation.
The implications of this project reach far beyond the immediate impact on Akure Airport and Ondo State.
The Aerotropolis City will become a model for future developments in other Nigerian airports, expanding the country’s aviation infrastructure and catalyzing economic growth nationwide.
As the construction of the Aerotropolis City begins, stakeholders – from local communities to the Ondo State government – must provide their unwavering support for the project.
In doing so, they will help to secure the success of this ambitious endeavor, generating revenue and employment opportunities for Nigeria and setting the stage for a prosperous future in the aviation industry.
