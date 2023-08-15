Anambra Government Greenlights Major Road Projects in Onitsha

The Anambra State Executive Council has sanctioned the release of N119m for constructing Premier Road, Onitsha, awarding the contract to Alitho Nigeria Limited. This initiative is part of a broader plan to enhance the state’s infrastructure, with several other roads in Onitsha also being granted to different firms.
The contract encompasses preliminaries, contingencies, and a 7.5 per cent VAT of N8,911,125.45, with a projected completion timeline of four weeks from the date of the mobilisation fee payment.
The Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, announced these developments. He emphasised the state government’s commitment to realising Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo’s vision of transforming Anambra State into “a liveable and prosperous megacity with the best road network”.
Additionally, the state executive council approved N1.9bn for the construction of the Ukwuorji Awka – Umuenechi Village – Ifite Nibo – Isiagu Road, with a 2.1km Spur to Zik Avenue, awarding the contract to J. Quarison Int’l Limited.
This project has a completion period of five dry weather months from the mobilisation fee payment date.
Other road projects include the reconstruction of Port Harcourt Street, Onitsha, at the cost of N1.8 billion, awarded to FEROTEX Construction Company, and Miss Elems Road, Onitsha, awarded to Mashuchun International Ltd for N430 million.
Editorial:
The Anambra State Government’s decision to invest heavily in road infrastructure, particularly in Onitsha, is a commendable move that underscores the importance of infrastructure in driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents. Roads are the lifelines of any city, facilitating movement, trade, and connectivity.
However, while allocating funds and awarding contracts is a positive step, the real challenge lies in the timely and quality execution of these projects.
The government must ensure these projects are completed within the stipulated timelines and meet the highest quality standards. Delays and subpar work can increase costs and inconvenience the public.
Moreover, transparency in allocating and utilising funds is crucial to maintaining public trust.
Furthermore, while infrastructure development is vital, it’s equally important to consider these projects’ environmental and social impacts.
Proper planning, public consultations, and environmental assessments can ensure that these projects are sustainable and beneficial in the long run.
Did You Know?
- Onitsha is one of the most populated cities in Nigeria and is known for its vibrant commerce and trade.
- The city is located on the eastern bank of the Niger River, making it a strategic location for trade and transportation.
- Anambra State has been making significant strides in infrastructure development in recent years, aiming to boost its economic potential.
- Good road infrastructure can significantly reduce travel time, enhance safety, and boost economic activities.
- The Anambra State Government’s focus on infrastructure aligns with global best practices, where infrastructure development is a crucial driver of economic growth.