Anambra State has initiated zero charges on Right-of-Way (RoW) for broadband infrastructure. This makes it the first state in the Southeast to do so.
The move contrasts with the N145 per linear metre recommended by the National Economic Council in 2020. The state aims to eliminate digital access bottlenecks.
Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, CEO of Anambra’s ICT Agency, aligns this with Governor Charles Soludo’s tech vision. In partnership with GICL, the agency has deployed 200 kilometres of fibre optic cables.
These cables target government agencies, schools, and other clusters. The aim is to boost WiFi hotspots in these areas.
Agbata notes that this is the first step towards a digital economy. The move is designed to attract critical investors and innovators to the state.
Editorial:
Anambra State’s zero charges on Right-of-Way for broadband is a commendable initiative. However, this should not be a standalone action but a blueprint for other Nigerian states.
Governor Charles Soludo’s vision is promising, but the real test lies in its execution. The benefits it brings to the citizens will ultimately measure its success.
The government must ensure this is not just a headline-grabbing policy. It should be a well-thought-out strategy that genuinely improves digital access for its residents.
Other initiatives like digital literacy programs should accompany this policy. Infrastructure development is also crucial to making this initiative genuinely impactful.
The private sector’s role in this digital transformation cannot be overstated. Their expertise and investment can significantly accelerate the pace of digital inclusion in Anambra.
Did You Know?
- Right-of-Way (RoW) charges are fees for installing infrastructure like cables on land.
- The National Economic Council advises on economic planning and includes the Vice President and state governors.
- Fibre optic cables are essential for high-speed internet.
- Digital inclusion ensures that everyone has access to Information and Communication Technology.
- Anambra State is rich in cultural heritage and is a southeastern state in Nigeria.