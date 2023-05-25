Buhari Inaugurates Ikom Bridge, Forecasts Increased Trade and Improved Connectivity

- President Mohammadu Buhari inaugurates the new Ikom bridge in Cross River State, intending to enhance trade and transport connectivity.
- The bridge is anticipated to facilitate connectivity from the south-south, through north central to the northeast.
- According to the President, the infrastructure upgrade reflects his government’s commitment, which has doubled Nigeria’s infrastructure stock to GDP over eight years.
- Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola views the project as a story of development and addressing people’s needs.
News Story
President Mohammadu Buhari set a precedent in infrastructure development with the virtual inauguration of the new Ikom bridge in Cross River State’s central Senatorial District. This bridge aims to amplify trade in the surrounding areas of Calabar Port and ensure improved transport connections to other parts of the country.
The President elucidated the motivation behind the infrastructure project.
“This is our commitment to upgrade, renew and expand Nigeria’s infrastructure. We do not act on infrastructure by accident,” he declared.
Buhari takes pride in that his administration has doubled the country’s infrastructure stock to GDP in eight years, climbing from 20 per cent to over 40 per cent.
Classified as a high-priority project, the Ikom Bridge was recommended for construction by the National Planning Commission. It will facilitate transport connectivity from the south-south, from north-central to the northeast.
Speaking on the project’s impact, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, expressed his viewpoint during the virtual commissioning.
“Today Mr President connects Cross River to Benue through the Ikom Bridge,” he said.
Fashola regards this as a tale of development and meeting people’s needs, even if many may never meet the President personally.
The new Ikom Bridge spans a 360m, with a reinforced concrete deck slab on pre-stressed concrete beams. It encompasses approach roads and a spur with a total length of 1.2 km, catering to heavy-duty vehicles and enabling the full functionality of the Calabar Sea Port, Airport, and Free Trade Zone.
Editorial
Bridging the Gap: Infrastructure Development as a Catalyst for Growth
The inauguration of the new Ikom bridge in Cross River State sends a clear message about the government’s commitment to infrastructure development. By enhancing trade and connectivity, this investment has the potential to fuel economic growth and social cohesion.
The opposition might argue that other areas are demanding immediate attention, but it’s essential to consider the broader implications of infrastructural advancement. Improved transport links facilitate trade and commerce and enhance the accessibility of essential services and social amenities.
Infrastructure projects like the Ikom Bridge aren’t merely physical structures; they are essential links that connect communities, foster economic activity, and facilitate access to services. As President Buhari stated during the inauguration, infrastructure development is not a random act but a deliberate commitment to nation-building.
This particular project also underscores the necessity of proper planning and a long-term perspective. The National Planning Commission’s recommendation and subsequent prioritisation of the Ikom Bridge demonstrate the role of effective governance in identifying and addressing infrastructural gaps.
However, the government should also ensure adequate provision for the maintenance and sustainability of such infrastructural projects. An asset like the Ikom Bridge needs regular upkeep to remain functional and safe for users.
As we applaud the progress made in infrastructure development, we urge our leaders to continue their commitment and ensure that these investments are protected for the benefit of future generations.
Did You Know?
- Cross River State is known for its rich culture and is home to several ethnic groups.
- The state hosts the annual Calabar Carnival, often dubbed “Africa’s biggest street party.”
- The Ikom Bridge project follows the recommendation of the National Planning Commission, demonstrating the significance of planning in infrastructure development.
- Infrastructure development plays a vital role in boosting a country’s GDP.
- Good infrastructure aids trade by reducing costs and increasing speed and reliability.
For up-to-the-minute reports on infrastructure projects and other significant developments in Nigeria, consider Yohaig NG your go-to platform.
Keep abreast of the latest Naija news and join the conversation by adding your voice in the comments.
Let’s actively engage in shaping our nation’s course together.