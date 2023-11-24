Call for Pedestrian Bridges on Busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to construct pedestrian bridges at key points along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. This resolution came after a motion by Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe of the All Progressives Party, representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, during a plenary session.
The motion, detailed in a statement by Akande-Sadipe’s media assistant, Olamilekan Olusada, highlighted the rapid growth of Ibadan, now ranked as the third-largest city globally according to United Nations data. The absence of pedestrian bridges on this crucial expressway poses significant safety risks, prompting this call for action.
Akande-Sadipe emphasized the need for the Federal Ministry of Works to prioritize the construction of pedestrian bridges in strategic locations along this vital route. The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a major artery for daily activities, currently lacks adequate pedestrian infrastructure, leading to a high rate of fatal accidents as people attempt to cross to access schools, homes, workplaces, and markets.
The motion expressed deep concern over the neglect of pedestrian bridges during the construction of the expressway, turning it into a ‘death trap.’ Akande-Sadipe identified specific locations for these bridges, including the Technical University, Toll Gate in Ibadan, Félele, Sóka, Sanyo, Bólúwaji, Academy, and Eléruku. She stressed that these bridges are vital for saving lives, easing commuter suffering, especially for school children, and maintaining the economic viability of these densely populated areas.
The House Committee on Works and Appropriation was urged to ensure strict compliance with these imperative safety measures in the 2024 budget estimates.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we understand the critical role of infrastructure in ensuring public safety. The House of Representatives’ call for pedestrian bridges on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is a step in the right direction, addressing a long-standing safety concern.
The absence of pedestrian bridges on such a busy expressway is not just an oversight but a serious hazard. It’s commendable that the House is taking action, but it also raises questions about the planning and execution of infrastructure projects. Safety should be a primary consideration, not an afterthought.
This situation highlights the need for comprehensive urban planning that accommodates the rapid growth of cities like Ibadan. Infrastructure development must keep pace with urban expansion to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.
The construction of pedestrian bridges along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is a necessary step towards safeguarding lives. The government must prioritize such projects and ensure that infrastructure development is aligned with urban growth and public safety needs.
