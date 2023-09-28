Customs Plans Exclusive Port Terminal for Nigerian Exports

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has unveiled plans to set up a dedicated port terminal to export Nigerian goods. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance trade facilitation. The Ag made the announcement. During a press conference in Abuja, comptroller-General of Customs, Mr Adewale Adeniyi, marked his first 100 days in office.
Mr Adeniyi highlighted that the exclusive export terminal would tackle the issue of delays at ports, which has been a significant barrier to the export of Nigerian products. In addition to this initiative, the Ag. CG also reported a notable increase in the Customs’ revenue performance over the last two months.
The revenue surpassed its monthly target of N307 billion, with an average monthly collection rising from 202 billion in the first half of the year to 343 billion in July and August.
He attributed this growth, a 70.13% increase, to the ongoing Revenue Recovery review activities, which added an extra 8 billion Naira during this period. Mr Adeniyi expressed optimism about sustaining and possibly expanding this momentum until year-end, especially given the revenue shortfalls in the year’s first half.
Editorial:
The Nigeria Customs Service’s decision to establish a dedicated port terminal for exports is a commendable step towards bolstering Nigeria’s trade capabilities. Historically, port delays have been a significant impediment to the nation’s export potential.
By addressing this issue head-on, the NCS facilitates smoother trade operations and sends a clear message about Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing its export sector.
Furthermore, the reported surge in revenue collection by Customs is a testament to the effectiveness of their strategies and the potential for growth in the sector. However, while these achievements are noteworthy, ensuring that such initiatives are sustainable in the long run is essential.
The government and relevant stakeholders must work collaboratively to address any challenges and ensure that Nigeria’s trade and export sectors continue to thrive.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, with a significant portion of its revenue from oil exports.
- The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was established in 1891 and is crucial in revenue collection and trade facilitation.
- Ports play a vital role in Nigeria’s trade, with the Port of Lagos being one of the busiest in Africa.
- Efficient customs operations can significantly impact a country’s ease of doing business ranking.
- Nigeria has trade agreements with countries and regions to boost its export potential.