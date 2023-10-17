Deteriorating Third Mainland Bridge Alarms Motorists

Motorists are voicing their concerns over the worsening condition of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos. This bridge, which connects Lagos Island to the Mainland, is the longest of the three bridges serving this purpose.
Despite undergoing several rehabilitation efforts since its completion in 1990, the most recent being in April 2023 by the Lagos State Government, the bridge continues to deteriorate.
Potholes are increasingly evident along the bridge, especially from Obalende to Adekunle and near Ebute Meta. These potholes are not only causing traffic congestion but also escalating transportation costs.
Lawal Adegbenro, a commercial driver, expressed his frustration, stating that the poor state of the bridge has led to increased fuel consumption and, consequently, higher transport fares.
The Lagos State Government had planned repair works on the bridge in September. However, these were postponed due to heavy rainfall.
The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, while speaking on Channels TV, cautioned against continuously layering asphalt on the bridge, suggesting it could pose a risk to vehicles.
Editorial:
The Third Mainland Bridge, an essential artery in Lagos, is in dire need of attention. Its deteriorating state not only poses a threat to motorists but also reflects the broader issue of infrastructure neglect in Nigeria. While periodic repairs are essential, a more holistic approach to maintenance and long-term planning is crucial.
The bridge’s condition has a ripple effect on the economy, from increased transportation costs to lost man-hours due to traffic. The government must prioritise and expedite the bridge’s repair, ensuring safety and smooth transportation.
There’s a need for transparency in communicating repair plans and timelines to the public. The Third Mainland Bridge is more than just a structure; it’s a symbol of connectivity and progress in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The Third Mainland Bridge is Africa’s second-longest bridge, spanning approximately 11.8km.
- It was inaugurated in 1990 and serves as a major route for Lagosians daily.
- The bridge offers a panoramic view of several parts of the city, including the University of Lagos waterfront.
- Lagos, being a coastal city, relies heavily on its bridges to ensure seamless connectivity between its islands and the mainland.
- Traffic congestion on the Third Mainland Bridge can significantly impact the city’s overall traffic flow, given its strategic importance.