Federal Government Announces 40-Day Closure of Eko Bridge Section

The Federal Government has announced plans to close the Alaka-Costain-Iganmu section of the Eko Bridge (inward Island) for 40 days.
This decision was revealed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Engr. (Mrs.) On behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works & Housing, O.I. Kesha.
The closure will commence on Sunday, 23rd July 2023.
The closure is necessitated by the need to carry out urgent repairs and replacement of damaged bridge members, which, if left unattended, could undermine the structural stability of the entire bridge.
The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Federal Controller Of Works, Engr. (Mrs.) Olukorede Kesha had previously announced that intermittent closures would occur as the maintenance work progresses.
The contractor, Messrs Buildwell Plants & Equipment Ind. Ltd, will do the repair work to restore the integrity of the bridge within the stipulated time frame.
While the service lane leading to Iponri will remain open, alternative routes have been provided for motorists from Western Avenue and its environs.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s decision to close a section of the Eko Bridge for repairs is necessary to ensure road users’ safety.
However, this situation highlights the need for regular maintenance and inspection of our infrastructure to prevent such emergency closures.
While the closure will undoubtedly cause some inconvenience, it’s crucial to remember that the safety of road users is paramount.
It’s also essential for motorists to adhere to the traffic management guidelines and use the alternative routes provided during this period.
Did You Know?
- The Eko Bridge is one of the three main bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland.
- Regular maintenance of bridges is crucial to ensure their structural integrity and safety.
- The Federal Ministry of Works & Housing is responsible for maintaining and repairing federal roads and bridges in Nigeria.
- The Eko Bridge was constructed in the 1970s and is one of the oldest bridges in Lagos.
- Traffic congestion is a significant issue in Lagos, and the closure of a central bridge like the Eko Bridge can significantly impact traffic flow.
