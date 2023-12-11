Federal Government’s N837bn Investment in Road and Bridge Infrastructure

The Federal Government of Nigeria has earmarked a substantial sum of N837 billion for the rehabilitation and construction of 2,254 roads and bridges across the country in the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years. This investment, revealed in the 2024 budget proposal, is a significant move towards improving the nation’s infrastructure and connectivity.
The 2024 budget proposal includes N548.56 billion specifically allocated for road construction, with notable projects like the East-West and Benin-Akure roads receiving N2 billion and N3.75 billion, respectively. This is in addition to N288.44 billion allocated in the 2023 supplementary budget for the modernization of 329 roads and bridges. The combined expenditure for these two years reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s road network.
The Ministry of Works, under which these projects fall, has also set aside N1.05 billion for the removal of overgrown vegetation along some federal roads. This maintenance work is crucial for ensuring the safety and longevity of the road infrastructure.Some of the significant road projects include the rehabilitation of the Kabba-Ayere-Isua-Ipele road in Kogi and Ondo states at N2.14 billion, and the construction of the Ikot Ekpene border Aba-Owerri dual road at N1 billion. The dualization of the Lagos-Otta road is allocated N1 billion, while N8.2 billion is set aside for the Lafia bypass and the 9th mile Enugu-Makurdi road.
Editorial
The budget also includes provisions for constructing culverts and drainage in flood-prone areas on federal roads, particularly in the South-East and South-South zones, reflecting a comprehensive approach to road infrastructure that considers environmental challenges.Interestingly, the Ministry of Works has allocated N3.19 billion for the purchase of 50 motor vehicles, a decision that might raise questions about prioritization in government spending.
The Ministry of Works is addressing the issue of unpaid certificates from past administrations, amounting to N1.5 trillion. This effort includes setting up committees to review all debts of unpaid road projects, ensuring that contractors who are owed can approach the ministry with relevant documents for payment.
The Federal Government’s decision to allocate a significant portion of the budget to road and bridge infrastructure is a commendable step towards national development. Good road networks are essential for economic growth, as they facilitate trade, improve access to markets, and connect communities. This investment is expected to have a multiplier effect on the economy, creating jobs, stimulating local businesses, and improving the overall quality of life for Nigerians.
However, the government must ensure transparency and efficiency in the execution of these projects. The history of infrastructure development in Nigeria has been marred by delays, cost overruns, and corruption. It is imperative that these funds are judiciously used to achieve the intended outcomes.
The allocation for the purchase of vehicles by the Ministry of Works should be scrutinized to ensure that it does not detract from the primary goal of developing road infrastructure. Fiscal responsibility and prioritization are key in achieving sustainable development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest road networks in West Africa, with over 200,000 kilometers of roads.
- The Nigerian road network is crucial for the transportation of goods and services across the country, impacting sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and commerce.
- Infrastructure development, particularly in road construction, is a significant contributor to a country’s GDP and economic growth.
- The maintenance of roads and bridges is as important as their construction, as it ensures safety and longevity of the infrastructure.
- The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is responsible for the maintenance of federal roads in Nigeria, playing a critical role in the upkeep of the nation’s road infrastructure.