The Federal Government and the Enugu State Government have announced a partnership to complete and operationalise the international wing of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.
The collaboration also includes the construction of a cargo terminal, aiming to boost both the state’s and the nation’s economy and tourism capacity.
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr Kabir Yusuf Mohammed, and the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, disclosed this development after a tour of the ongoing international terminal building and the proposed site for the international cargo terminal at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.
Mr Mohammed praised Governor Mbah’s enthusiasm and urgency towards the actualisation and operationalisation of the two terminals.
He stated that the time was ripe for discussing partnership and collaboration.
Given the region’s significant trading activities, the FAAN boss also highlighted the importance of a cargo terminal in Enugu.
Governor Mbah emphasised the cargo terminal’s critical role and the international terminal’s operationalisation in Enugu’s drive for a $30 billion economy.
He described them as enablers of investments and key economic activities in the state.
The Governor assured that FAAN and the state government would explore funding models to actualise the project, considering that such projects are bankable due to their revenue-yielding nature.
He also stated that the state government and the FAAN team had fruitful discussions on a timeline to ensure the speedy completion of both projects.
Editorial
Federal and State Collaboration: A Step Towards Economic and Tourism Growth
The partnership between the Federal Government and the Enugu State Government to complete and operationalise the international wing of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport and build a cargo terminal is a commendable move.
This collaboration indicates the government’s commitment to boosting the economy and enhancing the tourism capacity of the state and nation’s tourism capacity.
Critics may argue that such projects often face delays and budget overruns, leading to scepticism about their completion.
While these concerns are valid, it is essential to note that the government has assured the public of a strategic framework of action, including a timeline for the project’s completion.
The key to the success of this project lies in the government’s ability to maintain transparency and accountability throughout its execution.
Regular updates on the project’s progress will go a long way in building public trust and ensuring the project achieves its intended economic and tourism benefits.
Did You Know?
- The Akanu Ibiam International Airport, located in Enugu, is one of the five international airports in Nigeria.
- The airport is named after Sir Akanu Ibiam, a medical doctor and statesman who was the first Governor of Eastern Nigeria.
- Enugu State, often called the “Coal City State,” is known for its significant coal reserves.
- The state is also a central trading hub in the South-East region of Nigeria, with a vibrant market economy.
- Enugu State has a projected GDP of $30 billion, making it one of the wealthiest states in Nigeria.
Delving into Naija news today, Yohaig NG offers an invaluable platform for staying up-to-date with the latest happenings.
With comprehensive coverage of all significant events, Yohaig NG guarantees reliable and up-to-the-minute news to its readers.
Encouraging active engagement, readers can share their views in the comment section.