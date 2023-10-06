Fg Allocates N150Bn Sukuk Bond To 53 Road Projects

The Federal Government has declared its intention to allocate the net proceeds from its ongoing N150 billion Sukuk issuance to fund 53 road projects nationwide.
Ms Patience Oniha, the Director-General of the Debt Management Office, shared this development during an investors’ forum in Abuja, noting that the roads span over 3,000km. The repayment of the Sukuk will be facilitated through tolls collected from these roads. Sukuk, an asset-backed, non-interest bond, adheres to Islamic finance principles.
Oniha affirmed the federal government’s dedication to value-driven borrowing through project-focused Sukuk, which has notably contributed to tangible road and bridge projects.
“Infrastructure is an enabler of economic development,” she stated, acknowledging the crucial role of infrastructure in propelling economic growth. Oniha expressed confidence that the N150 billion Sukuk would be oversubscribed, with any additional funds being allocated to available projects.
She emphasized
“The government and stakeholders believe in the use of Sukuk and plan to continue offering it annually.”
Editorial
The Federal Government’s decision to utilise the N150 billion from its Sukuk issuance to fund 53 road projects across the country is a commendable step towards addressing the infrastructural deficit that has long plagued our nation.
However, while this initiative is a positive stride, the projects funded by this Sukuk bond must be executed with utmost transparency, efficiency, and accountability.
The roads, spanning over 3,000km, are not just infrastructural projects; they are vital arteries that can facilitate economic activities, enhance connectivity, and potentially uplift the living standards of the citizens.
We believe that the implementation of these road projects must be accompanied by a robust framework that ensures that the projects are completed timely, within budget, and are of high quality.
Furthermore, the government must engage in continuous dialogue with stakeholders and the general public, providing regular updates on the progress of these projects. The projects funded by the Sukuk bond must be not only completed but also maintained to ensure longevity and sustained impact on the nation’s economic development.
Did You Know?
- Sukuk bonds are structured to comply with Islamic law and its investment principles, which prohibit the charging or paying of interest.
- Nigeria has utilised Sukuk bonds in the past to fund infrastructural projects, particularly in the road sector, to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic activities.
- The Debt Management Office (DMO) of Nigeria is responsible for managing the country’s debt profile and ensuring that financing is available to the government to meet its budgetary needs.
- Infrastructure development, particularly in the road sector, is pivotal for enhancing trade and economic activities within a country.
- The Federal Government of Nigeria has, in recent years, intensified efforts to bridge the infrastructural gap in the country, exploring various financing options including loans and bonds.