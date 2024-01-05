Fg Commits To Completing Abuja Kaduna Road By Year End

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to completing the unfinished section of the Abuja-Kaduna road before the end of this year. Despite previous promises to finish the project since its December 20, 2018 award, the government has faced several delays.
In October 2022, Umar El-Yakub, the former minister of State for Works and Housing, had projected the completion of the Kaduna-Abuja highway and Zaria-Kano road by early 2023. However, these plans were disrupted due to security challenges in 2022 and the need to relocate communities along the Zaria section of the 265km road project, as stated by the former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, in April 2023.
In a recent meeting with ministry directors in Abuja, the current Minister of Works, David Umahi, assured that the ministry is addressing all contractual challenges to ensure the project’s completion for the benefit of Nigerians within 2024. He mentioned that the contractors had requested a price review of N1.3 billion to finance the project.
Umahi explained, “We have about 1.7 kilometres left of Abuja-Kaduna in two sections. The ministry has some supervision work to be done tomorrow on that road, and we will be advised on the real designs of the two sections. Funding is an issue because it is under the presidential development fund initiative from looted funds. I have discussed with Mr. President the importance of the road for all Northerners.”
He further noted the financial challenges, stating, “The project was N165bn before, and a review brought the cost to N655bn, but today the contractor is asking for N1.35trillion and the government cannot afford it. We are looking at the existing subgrade and seeing what we can do about it. We are also looking at the first 40km to be constructed by Dangote under the Tax credit scheme to do it on concrete pavement, but I am very committed to completing that road this year. No matter what happens, that road will be done this year.”
The reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway, handled by Julius Berger, is funded under the Presidential Development fund initiatives and is divided into three sections.
Editorial:
The Federal Government’s renewed pledge to complete the Abuja-Kaduna road by the end of the year is a testament to its commitment to improving Nigeria’s infrastructure. This project is not just a road but a lifeline connecting major cities, facilitating trade, travel, and economic growth.
The challenges faced in completing this project, including security concerns and financial constraints, reflect the complexities of large-scale infrastructure development in Nigeria. However, the government’s determination to overcome these hurdles is commendable. It shows a recognition of the road’s significance to the economic and social well-being of the northern region and the country.
The involvement of the Dangote Group under the Tax credit scheme for the first 40km of the road is an innovative approach to infrastructure financing. It demonstrates a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors, which could be a model for future projects.
As we anticipate the completion of this crucial project, it is essential to maintain transparency and accountability in its execution. The road’s completion will ease transportation and symbolise the government’s ability to deliver on its promises. It is a step towards building a more connected and prosperous Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- The Abuja-Kaduna road is a major artery linking the Federal Capital Territory with the Northern part of Nigeria.
- The road has been a focus of security concerns due to incidents of banditry and kidnapping.
- Infrastructure development, including road construction, is critical to Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).
- The Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road project is part of the Nigerian government’s efforts to rehabilitate and expand significant highways across the country.
- The completion of this road is expected to significantly reduce travel time and boost economic activities in the connected regions.