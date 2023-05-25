FG Rebuffs Critics with Unwavering Stand on Contracts and Borrowing till Buhari’s Term End

- Despite criticism, the Federal Government remains resolute in awarding contracts and borrowing until the last minute of President Buhari’s administration.
- Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola inaugurates N 90 billion Akure/ Ado-Ekiti dualization project, set to complete in 24 months through the tax credit policy.
- Fashola defends the administration’s position, deeming the criticism “juvenile conversation.”
- The Minister explains that infrastructure development requires substantial funding, achievable only through borrowing or taxation.
- Fashola urges the 10th National Assembly to reconsider the Procurement Act, arguing that it impedes Nigeria’s swift development.
News Story
Brushing aside criticisms, the Federal government has asserted its stand on the continuous award of contracts and external borrowing in the closing days of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
In a staunch rebuttal to critics, Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, affirmed that the current administration will award contracts until midnight of May 28. He made this declaration in Akure, the Ondo state capital, during the commencement of the N 90 billion dualization projects of the 49km decaying Akure/Ado-Ekiti highway.
“People question why we continue to award contracts with merely a few days left in our term. It’s an immature discourse. They seem to forget that the tenure of this administration doesn’t end until midnight on May 28,” said Fashola.
He further elucidated that the project, projected to cost N90 billion, will be financed by NNPCL via the federal government’s tax credit policy. Fashola remarked that either borrowing or taxation is inevitable for infrastructural development.
Addressing the issue of the Procurement Act, Fashola entreated the 10th National Assembly to revise it, arguing that the law has been a bottleneck to the country’s swift progress.
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, represented by his Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing Commissioner, Raimi Aminu, called for full support from the residents to facilitate the project’s timely completion.
Editorial
Funding Development: The Case for Contract Awards and Borrowing
As the curtain falls on the Buhari administration, recent public discourse has been dominated by concerns over the Federal Government’s unrelenting award of contracts and external borrowing. The government, however, has met these criticisms with an uncompromising stand, indicating a precise determination to push through with infrastructural development even in its twilight hours.
Despite the growing concern, a pragmatic look at Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape underscores the necessity of the government’s position. Infrastructural development is the fulcrum of any progressive nation, yet it demands significant financial commitment.
Herein lies the paradox of governance.
Funding for these projects can only be raised through borrowing or taxation, both unpalatable for the average citizen. Thus, the government often finds itself on the tightrope of public sentiment, forced to balance between the clamour for development and an aversion to the means of financing it.
Should the administration halt all ongoing and planned projects because its tenure is nearing its end?
The answer is a resounding no. To halt development because of an approaching administrative transition is to put politics above the welfare of the people.
It is to halt the nation’s progress and, in essence, to halt the future.
However, while we acknowledge the necessity of ongoing infrastructural projects, addressing the concerns regarding external borrowing is critical. Borrowing isn’t intrinsically harmful.
Instead, it’s the use and management of these borrowed funds that can either make or break a country’s economy.
For Nigeria to benefit from its borrowing strategy, it must ensure that the funds are judiciously utilized in projects that promote economic growth, improve living conditions, and ultimately generate the revenue required to repay the debt.
Furthermore, we must urge the 10th National Assembly to heed Fashola’s call to revise the Procurement Act.
If it indeed hampers the pace of Nigeria’s development, then an amendment is not only warranted but necessary. Legal processes should facilitate growth, not obstruct it.
As the Buhari administration is preparing to take its bow, it is crucial that we, as a nation, rise above divisive politics.
Instead, let’s focus on our shared goal: the development of Nigeria.
After all, isn’t that what truly matters?
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s public debt as of 2022 stood at about 34.89 trillion naira.
- The Akure/Ado-Ekiti highway is 49km long, and its dualization is expected to cost N90 billion.
- The dualization project is financed not through borrowing but through a tax credit policy.
- The Procurement Act was enacted in 2007 to ensure the application of fair, competitive, transparent, value-for-money standards and practices for procuring and disposing of public assets and services.
