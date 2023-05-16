From Sleepy Town to Business Mecca: Asaba’s Remarkable Transformation Under Governor Okowa

Asaba, the capital of Delta State, is fast emerging as a hotbed for business, thanks to the strategic initiatives over the last eight years under Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
The Governor disclosed this during the unveiling of the Ultra-Modern Civil Service Commission Complex and Mechanic Village in Asaba.
Okowa highlighted that the collaboration between the government and private investors has been fruitful and urged more investments in various sectors of the state’s economy.
The Ultra-Modern Auto-mechanic village, according to the Governor, was built to introduce a high level of organization and structure to the capital territory, making Asaba more user-friendly for residents.
The project, a joint venture between the private sector, the Delta State government, and the Oshimili South local government council, boasts about 900 spare parts shops and 82 units of mechanic workshops.
This massive facility is expected to create jobs and provide customers with a welcoming and professional environment.
Okowa acknowledged the successful partnership with the Nigerian Auto-mechanic Technician Association (NATA) and emphasized the need to maintain the new facility properly.
He also commented on the newly inaugurated Civil Service building, stating his administration’s commitment to providing a conducive working environment for civil servants in the state.
Commissioner for Transport Chief Mike Okah revealed that the project, developed under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, cost an estimated N3 billion.
The investment includes various amenities such as a fire service building, a police post, a security building, an internal drainage system, toilet facilities, potable water, asphalted roads, landscaping, a Union House, Banking Hall Restaurant, and a Power generating set.
Chief Benard Okeke of Rehomes Property Development Company Limited praised the project as fulfilling Governor Okowa’s SMART Agenda to transform the state through comprehensive urban renewal.
Editorial: Asaba’s Rise: A Testament to Visionary Leadership
Under the strategic guidance of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Asaba, the capital of Delta State, is fast becoming a bustling business hub.
This transformation clearly illustrates what visionary leadership can achieve relatively quickly.
In the last eight years, Governor Okowa’s administration has successfully drawn private investment into the region, leading to significant infrastructural development.
The recent inauguration of the Ultra-Modern Civil Service Commission Complex and Mechanic Village in Asaba is a testament to this.
These facilities, built through a fruitful partnership between the government, private sector, and local government, are more than just infrastructural marvels.
Instead, they symbolize the possibilities when the public and private sectors work together for the common good.
In the face of this progress, the government must continue to explore more partnerships of this nature, expanding into other sectors of the economy.
By doing this, we will bolster economic growth and provide gainful employment opportunities for the populace.
Readers, it is imperative to consider the significance of these developments.
Asaba’s transformation should serve as a reminder of the potential within our nation when leadership and vision align.
Let us take this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the strides made while also pushing for further growth and development.
Did You Know?
- Asaba is the capital of Delta State, one of Nigeria’s oil-rich states.
- During the colonial period, the city was once a key centre for palm oil trade.
- Asaba is home to the largest market in the South-South region of Nigeria, the Ogbeogonogo Market.
The Latest Naija News is Now at Yohaig NG
Stay up to speed with the latest Naija news now at Yohaig NG.
From the transformation of Asaba to the rest of the unfolding events in Nigeria, Yohaig NG is your reliable source for comprehensive coverage.
Remember, your opinion counts, so don’t hesitate to share your thoughts in the comments below.