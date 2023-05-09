Gov. Emmanuel Unveils State-of-the-Art Asan Ibibio Complex

Akwa Ibom State’s Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has elucidated his motivations for constructing a new, modern Asan Ibibio complex, a central gathering place for the state’s residents.
The governor spoke ahead of the inauguration of the upgraded facility, located in Ikot Oku Ikono, Uyo local government area.
He stated that upon taking office, he discovered the existing Asan Ibibio complex to be deplorable and felt it necessary to provide a more dignified space for the Ibibio community.
The governor emphasized that he couldn’t leave office without seeing the project completed.
The new complex, he said, is equipped to host various events such as religious gatherings, conferences, and weddings, providing a multi-use venue for the residents.
Governor Emmanuel praised the collective effort that resulted in the new Asan Ibibio complex, thanking the supporters of the project and the traditional leaders who offered counsel.
He highlighted the economic benefits of the new facility, expressing hope that it would serve as a unifying space for all Akwa Ibom people and a worthy alternative to Ibom Hall.
In his words, “Ibibio doesn’t solely refer to tribal affiliations but represents the entirety of the Akwa Ibom people, extending even beyond our state borders.”
He pointed out the importance of maintaining the complex to ensure its longevity.
The governor said he would entrust the facility to the Oku Ibom Ibibio for administration, maintenance, and related services.
Offering an overview of the project, the Commissioner for Work and Fire Service, Professor Eno Ibanga, commended the governor for his dedication to the project.
He further emphasized the complex’s capacity, stating it could host the largest gatherings in the state and accommodate over 200 vehicles.
Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno, thanked Governor Emmanuel for his contributions to the state, noting, “Even as we near the end of your tenure, there are still numerous projects to inaugurate. Your strong finish makes us proud.”
Dr. Uwemedimo Udoh, Chairman of the Uyo local government area, thanked the governor for his diverse contributions across sectors, including traditional and religious institutions and human capacity development.
He said, “This project has bestowed dignity and honor upon the Ibibio nation. We are deeply grateful for all that you’ve done for us.”
Editor’s Take
Redefining a Cultural Legacy: The New Asan Ibibio Complex
When Governor Udom Emmanuel took office, he was greeted with a disheartening sight: the Asan Ibibio complex, a once proud gathering place for the Ibibio people of Akwa Ibom state, lay in a state of dilapidation.
Unbecoming of a people known for their vibrant culture and unity, the governor took a decisive stand, vowing to transform this eyesore into a symbol of progress and unity.
Today, that vision has been realized as the ultra-modern Asan Ibibio complex stands tall in Ikot Oku Ikono, Uyo local government area.
This transformation goes beyond mere bricks and mortar.
It signifies the rebirth of a shared space that was once a shadow of its potential.
It breathes new life into the cultural fabric of the Ibibio nation, providing a befitting place of gathering for the people and catering to an array of events from church conventions and conferences to weddings.
Governor Emmanuel’s administration has emphasized the importance of unity, reminding us that the term “Ibibio” extends beyond tribal affiliations, representing the entirety of the Akwa Ibom people.
The new Asan Ibibio complex thus becomes a symbol of this unity, catering to all events and serving as a valid alternative to the Ibom Hall.
The success of this project is a testament to the power of collective effort.
It results from the unwavering support of the people, the guidance of traditional leaders, and the unwavering commitment of the governor’s administration.
It is a reminder that we can achieve monumental feats when we stand together.
However, the responsibility does not end with the inauguration.
The newly commissioned complex requires high-level maintenance to stand the test of time.
The governor’s decision to entrust the building to the Oku Ibom Ibibio demonstrates his faith in traditional leaders to uphold the complex’s standards.
But what do these changes mean for the people of Akwa Ibom?
The new Asan Ibibio complex is more than a building; it’s an economic asset.
Its multi-use nature ensures a constant flow of activities, which will contribute to the local economy.
Also, it is a visual representation of progress, serving as an inspiration for the younger generation.
The people of Akwa Ibom must seize the opportunity this new complex presents.
They must maintain their dignity, uphold their standards, and utilize it for the unity and progress of all.
The government has done its part; it’s time for the people to do theirs.
