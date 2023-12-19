Governor Abiodun Promises Completion of Agbara-Atan-Lusada Road in Nine Months

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced that the Agbara-Atan-Lusada Road, currently under construction, will be completed within the next nine months. This statement was made during the 31st edition of the Iganmode Day celebration in Ota. Governor Abiodun also assured that the Ota-Idiroko Road and other township roads in the local government are on his administration’s agenda.
Emphasizing the significance of the Agbara-Atan-Lusada Road, the governor stated that its completion is crucial for ensuring that Ota maintains its prominent position in the country. He cited the progress in road rehabilitation across the state as evidence of his administration’s commitment to rapid development and economic prosperity.
Additionally, Governor Abiodun mentioned the recent approval by the Federal Executive Council for the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road, a project he has been advocating for since assuming office. He expressed optimism about the future, stating, “The battle is not yet over, but at least we have won round one. By the grace of God, we will continue to win.”
The governor also highlighted his administration’s dedication to celebrating the state’s rich culture and heritage. Plans are underway to extend the Lagos Blue Rail Line from Okokomaiko to Agbara. Ota is expected to be among the first cities to benefit from uninterrupted power supply under the Light Up Ogun Project.
Governor Abiodun revealed that groundbreaking ceremonies for the Dry Port in Kajola and the Deep Seaport in Ogun Waterside Local Government are imminent. He expressed confidence that these developments would elevate Ogun State’s internally generated revenue (IGR) position, moving it from third to second in the country.
Editorial:
Governor Dapo Abiodun’s commitment to completing the Agbara-Atan-Lusada Road within nine months is a testament to his administration’s focus on infrastructure development in Ogun State. Infrastructure, particularly road construction, plays a pivotal role in economic development and connectivity, and the completion of this road will significantly benefit the residents and businesses in the area.
The governor’s broader vision for infrastructure development, including the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road and the Lagos Blue Rail Line extension, reflects an integrated approach to enhancing the state’s transportation network. These projects are not just about improving mobility but also about stimulating economic growth and attracting investment.
The Light Up Ogun Project, aimed at providing an uninterrupted power supply, is another critical initiative that will have far-reaching impacts on the state’s quality of life and economic activities. Reliable power supply is a fundamental need for residential and commercial purposes, and addressing this issue is crucial for sustainable development.
The planned Dry Port in Kajola and the Deep Seaport in Ogun Waterside Local Government are ambitious projects that have the potential to transform the state into a significant hub for commerce and trade. Once completed, these projects will boost the state’s IGR, create employment opportunities, and enhance the state’s competitiveness.
Governor Abiodun’s focus on infrastructure development is a strategic move that aligns with the needs of Ogun State. The successful completion of these projects will mark a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards economic prosperity and improved quality of life for its residents.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and as a significant manufacturing hub.
- The Agbara-Atan-Lusada Road is a crucial infrastructure project in Ogun State, expected to improve connectivity and ease transportation challenges in the region.
- The Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road is a major arterial road that connects Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, to Ota and Abeokuta in Ogun State.
- The Light Up Ogun Project is part of the state government’s initiative to improve electricity supply and support economic activities in Ogun State.
- Developing ports and transportation infrastructure is crucial for Nigeria’s economic growth, facilitating trade and access to markets domestically and internationally.