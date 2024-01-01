Governor Abiodun Vows Major Infrastructure Boost in Ogun for 2024

Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has urged the citizens to approach 2024 optimistically, promising significant infrastructural development across the state. In his New Year address, he congratulated the people for their resilience in 2023, a year marked by economic challenges. He pledged his administration’s commitment to enhancing their lives with sincerity, humility, integrity, and accountability.
Governor Abiodun highlighted his government’s achievements, particularly in infrastructure, with over 500 kilometres of roads constructed or rehabilitated across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas. He emphasized the government’s focus on equitable development and implementing a multi-modal transport master plan, including land, air, water, and rail transportation. The Gateway Agro-Cargo airport, initiated just over two years ago, is set to begin operations in the first quarter of 2024, which is expected to create over 25,000 job opportunities.
The governor also noted improvements in power supply, with the state pioneering the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fueled buses, leading to reduced transport fares. Environmental efforts include planting over 700,000 tree seedlings to combat deforestation and empowering over 40,000 farmers for food security and agribusiness growth.
Significant strides have been made in water supply, healthcare, and education. The key achievements are the restoration of water supply in major towns, renovation and equipping of over 100 primary healthcare centres, and the construction of over 3,000 affordable housing units. Additionally, over 60,000 women have been empowered, and the education sector has seen substantial improvements with reconstructed classrooms, recruitment of 5,000 teachers, and provision of thousands of desks and chairs.
Governor Abiodun’s administration has been recognized nationally for its industrial revolution and improved internally generated revenue (IGR). As he signs the 2024 Budget, named ‘Budget of Sustained Growth & Development’, he reaffirms his commitment to the state’s welfare, development, and prosperity, calling for continued support and prayers from the people.
Editorial
As Governor Dapo Abiodun pledges an era of ‘Unprecedented Infrastructural Development’ in Ogun State for 2024, we are reminded of the transformative power of visionary leadership. The governor’s commitment to enhancing the state’s infrastructure, from roads to healthcare, is a promise and a blueprint for sustainable development.
The focus on a multi-modal transport master plan, including the Gateway Agro-Cargo airport, is a strategic move that aligns with global economic trends and positions Ogun State as a hub for commerce and industry. This initiative, coupled with the emphasis on environmental sustainability and agribusiness, reflects a holistic approach to development that is both progressive and pragmatic.
However, the journey ahead is not without challenges. Balancing infrastructural development with fiscal responsibility, environmental sustainability, and social equity is daunting. It requires not just government action but the active participation and support of the citizens.
As we embark on this journey, let us be guided by a collective vision for a prosperous, equitable, and sustainable Ogun State. The governor’s pledge is a call to action for all stakeholders – government, private sector, and citizens – to work together towards a common goal. The success of this vision will not only transform Ogun State but also serve as a model for other states in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Ogun State is known as the ‘Gateway State’ due to its strategic position bordering Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic capital.
- The state is a central industrial hub in Nigeria, housing numerous factories, including those of multinational corporations.
- Ogun State has a rich cultural heritage, with famous festivals like the Ojude Oba and Lisabi festivals.
- Agriculture is a significant part of Ogun State’s economy, focusing on crops like cocoa, kola nut, and palm oil.
- The state has several educational institutions, including the prestigious Covenant University and the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.