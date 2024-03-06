GRV Critiques Lagos State for Slow Rail Development Over 16 Years

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the 2023 Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, termed the progress on the Blue Line Rail project as “an absolute failure” during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily. He pointed out that Lagos’s All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations have completed only 16km of the planned 27km Blue Line Rail over 16 years.
It was initiated in 2003 by then-governor Bola Tinubu, currently the President; the rail project aimed to ease transportation across the state with different lines marked by colours for easy identification. Despite efforts by successive governors, including Babatunde Fashola and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to push the project forward, substantial completion has been elusive. With just 13 kilometres of the Blue Line operational, featuring five stations, and the recent inauguration of the Red Line, the project has fallen short of expectations.
Rhodes-Vivour emphasized the need for Lagosians to grasp the gravity of the situation regarding the state’s commonwealth and criticized the slow pace of development. He highlighted the inefficiency in completing a mere 16km in 16 years, questioning the feasibility of achieving the ambitious overall plan of 175km rail. He suggested that if the state cannot undertake such a project efficiently, the private sector should be considered a viable alternative to expedite the process.
His remarks reflect broader concerns over governance, efficiency, and public service delivery in Nigeria’s most populous city and economic hub. The Labour Party chieftain stressed that accepting mediocrity has become the norm and urged a higher standard of public infrastructure development.
Editorial
Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour’s recent comments on the sluggish progress of the Lagos rail project spotlight a critical challenge in public infrastructure development in Nigeria’s bustling metropolis. For over 16 years, successive administrations have struggled to deliver on the promises of a comprehensive and efficient rail system, raising questions about governance priorities, project management, and public accountability.
The slow pace of development in critical infrastructure such as the Lagos rail network not only hampers the city’s economic potential but also reflects a deeper malaise in the approach to public service delivery. Infrastructure projects, especially those as crucial as urban rail systems, require substantial financial investment, a clear vision, rigorous planning, and unwavering commitment to execution.
Rhodes-Vivour’s call to consider private sector involvement in such projects is a poignant reminder of the need to explore innovative approaches to infrastructure development. Leveraging private sector efficiency, expertise, and funding could be a game-changer in accelerating project timelines and enhancing service delivery. However, this requires a framework that ensures transparency, accountability, and mutual benefit for the public and private entities involved.
As Lagos grows, the demand for efficient public transportation will only intensify. The rail project’s protracted timeline serves as a cautionary tale of the pitfalls of bureaucratic inertia and the cost of underestimating the complexity of large-scale infrastructure projects. Future administrations must learn from these missteps and adopt more agile and effective strategies for public infrastructure development.
The LP gubernatorial candidate’s critique should not be dismissed as mere political rhetoric but as a clarion call for reevaluating how public projects are conceptualized, planned, and executed. For Lagos and Nigeria to achieve their full potential, a new paradigm in public infrastructure development is necessary—one that is ambitious yet pragmatic, inclusive, and transparent.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State’s rail project was envisioned to include several colour-coded lines to connect various parts of the city efficiently.
- The Blue Line Rail, stretching from Marina to Okokomaiko, is only partially completed after over a decade of work.
- Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are increasingly recognized as viable for delivering large-scale infrastructure projects globally.
- Efficient urban rail systems are critical for reducing traffic congestion, improving air quality, and enhancing the overall quality of life in bustling megacities like Lagos.
- Completing such ambitious projects in Nigeria often requires a combination of factors, including funding constraints, planning issues, and regulatory hurdles.