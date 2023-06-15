Historic Kano Roundabout Demolished, Residents Express Outrage

The demolition of a historic roundabout in Kano State has sparked widespread condemnation from residents and indigenes.
The roundabout, known as the Kano Golden Jubilee Monument, was demolished under the orders of Governor Abba Yusuf. The governor reportedly supervised the demolition, which was completed in less than three hours.
The monument, erected in 2017, was a symbol of Kano’s 50 years as a state. The demolition has been met with a wave of criticism, with many questioning the justification behind the decision.
Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a former special adviser to ex-governor Abdullahi Ganduje, expressed his disappointment, stating that the demolition had broken his heart. He criticised the governor’s actions, suggesting they were vindictive and lacked foresight.
The publisher of Daily Nigerian, Jafar Jafar, also voiced his disapproval, describing the demolition as a “thoughtless decision.”
He praised the monument’s design, which was the work of a young female architect, and its significance in commemorating Kano’s Golden Jubilee.
Editorial
The recent demolition of the Kano Golden Jubilee Monument is a stark reminder of the delicate balance between progress and preservation.
While it’s true that cities must evolve and adapt, this should not come at the expense of erasing historical landmarks that serve as symbols of cultural identity.
The monument, designed by a young female architect, was more than a roundabout.
It was a testament to Kano’s rich history and journey over the past 50 years. Its destruction has understandably sparked outrage among residents who viewed it as a symbol of their city’s heritage.
However, it’s important to note that city planning is a complex process. The governor’s decision may have been driven by traffic congestion or safety concerns. Yet, these reasons do not seem to justify the demolition of a historic monument.
More transparent government communication could have helped clarify the rationale behind this decision.
Moving forward, those in power must consider landmarks’ cultural and historical significance before deciding their fate.
Alternative solutions could have been explored, such as improving traffic management around the monument.
This incident serves as a wake-up call for preserving our cultural heritage while striving for progress.
Did You Know?
- Kano State is Nigeria’s second-largest industrial centre and Northern Nigeria’s most important industrial centre.
- The state is known for its vibrant commerce and has many markets.
- Kano State was created on May 27, 1967, from part of the Northern Region.
- The state is named after Kano City, the historic capital of the Hausa Sultanate.
