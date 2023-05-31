ICRC’s Strategy Draws N11 Trillion in Private Capital for Infrastructure Projects

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has successfully manoeuvred deals amassing N11 trillion in private funding into infrastructure schemes nationwide, fulfilling its commitment diligently.
Michael Ohiani, the Commission’s Director-General, shared this achievement in a tribute to President Bola Tinubu, announced in Abuja this afternoon.
He said,
“From the inception of ICRC in 2010 to date, following our regulatory guidance in line with extant rules and subsequent issuance of Full Business Case (FBC) compliance certificates, a total of 103 PPP projects have been approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
These projects will yield nearly N11 Trillion (approximately USD24 Billion) in private capital investment.”
He revealed that of the 103 projects, 94 approvals worth close to N9 Trillion were sanctioned in the last eight years under the governance of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.
By the ICRC Act, 2005, Ohiani stated the commission listed 2022 53 viable and bankable PPP projects, collectively worth $23 billion, following certification.
“Moreover, the Commission has granted Outline Business Case (OBC) compliance certificates to 174 projects to proceed for procurement. Numerous projects are at various stages of procurement. These projects are dispersed across several sectors including transportation, health, education, aviation, agriculture, water,” he added.
A range of significant projects approved in the past eight years include the Operation and Management Concession of the 700 MW Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant at N552 billion; the 360 MW Gurara 2 Multipurpose Dam Project at N516.6 billion; and the 40 MW Kashimbila HydroPower Dam at (HPP) Project at N7.68 billion, among others.
“The above illustrate the effectiveness of PPPs in contributing private sector investment to infrastructure development, thereby augmenting government’s efforts in closing the gap”, the Director-General concluded.
Editorial
Private Capital: A Cornerstone for Infrastructure Growth
The recent mobilisation of N11 trillion in private capital by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) is a testament to the effectiveness of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in driving infrastructure development.
This approach, although subject to criticism by some who advocate for wholly public-funded infrastructure, has proven a significant catalyst in bridging the infrastructure gap.
Indeed, critics argue that PPPs could lead to private interests dominating public services. While this point has merit, the ICRC’s track record in meticulously guiding and overseeing the projects, as highlighted by the commission’s Director-General, counters this concern.
103 PPP projects have received the green light from the Federal Executive Council since ICRC’s inception, bringing in nearly N11 Trillion in private capital investment.
The projects encompass various sectors, from transportation and health to education, aviation, and agriculture. They stand as a testament that PPPs can effectively leverage private capital to supplement government funding, facilitating accelerated infrastructure development.
Yet, one cannot overlook the necessity of transparency and accountability to ensure PPPs function as intended. Hence, we advocate for stringent regulations and robust oversight mechanisms.
When executed effectively, public-private partnerships draw substantial private investment and bring expertise, innovative technologies, and efficient management practices from the private sector. This transformative approach requires those in power to build upon the ICRC’s momentum, continuing to foster an environment conducive to PPPs.
It’s time for the private sector to contribute its skills and resources more significantly to the nation’s development. Let’s champion partnerships; let’s bridge the infrastructure gap!
Did You Know?
- Since its inception in 2010, ICRC has approved 103 PPP projects.
- Nearly N11 Trillion in private capital investment is expected from these projects.
- Of these, 94 approvals worth close to N9 Trillion were sanctioned under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the past eight years.
- In 2022, ICRC listed 53 eligible PPP projects worth $23 billion for potential investment.
- The ICRC has issued compliance certificates for 174 projects to proceed with procurement.
