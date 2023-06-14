Kano Govt Explains Reason for Government House Roundabout Demolition

The Kano State government has responded to public criticism regarding the recent demolition of the Government House Roundabout.
The government stated that the structure was dismantled in the interest of public safety.
Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Chief Press Secretary to Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf released a statement on Wednesday explaining the government’s decision.
He revealed that before the demolition, professional engineers had been consulted and had determined that the roundabout’s construction was substandard, with a risk of collapse between 2023 and 2024.
The statement further explained that the structure was too tall, blocking the main gate of the Government House and obstructing security surveillance.
It also posed traffic challenges due to its size, blocking the view of drivers accessing all routes linked through the roundabout.
The government plans to reconstruct and downsize the structure to ensure the visibility of the Government House entrance and the safety of motorists.
The roundabout, remodelled and renovated by the immediate past administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje at the cost of N160 million in 2017, was constructed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Kano as a state.
Editorial
The demolition of the Government House Roundabout in Kano State has sparked public debate, but the government’s decision to prioritise public safety is commendable.
Infrastructure should not only be aesthetically pleasing but also safe and functional.
However, this incident raises questions about the quality of infrastructure projects in the state.=
If the roundabout was indeed substandard, as the government claims, it indicates a lack of oversight and quality control in the execution of public projects.
Therefore, while the government’s decision to rectify the situation is a step in the right direction, it is equally essential to ensure that such issues are prevented in the first place.
This calls for stricter regulations and quality control measures in the execution of public projects.
Did You Know?
- Kano State is one of the 36 states in Nigeria and is located in the North-Western part of the country.
- Kano is the most populous state in Nigeria, and its capital, Kano City, is the second largest city in the country.
- Kano State is known for its significant contribution to Nigeria’s economy, particularly in agriculture and commerce.
- The state is also rich in culture and history, with numerous festivals and historical sites.
