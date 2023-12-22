Kwara State Sanctions N17.8 Billion for Kwara Hotel Revamp Amidst Criticism

Following public criticism over its neglect, the Kwara State Government has sanctioned an N17.8 billion rehabilitation project for the Kwara Hotel. This initiative aims to elevate the facility to a five-star hospitality standard within a 24-month. The contract has been awarded to Craneburg Construction Company Limited, marking a significant transformation since the hotel’s inception under Brigadier-General David Bamigboye’s regime in 1975.
The decision to award the contract to Craneburg Construction Company Limited came after an extensive procurement process that began in September 2023. This move has surprised many, especially considering the earlier plans announced in 2020 by the Kwara State Government to upgrade the hotel to world-class standards. Harmony Holdings Limited had initially invited expressions of interest for the renovation and operation of the 172-room facility in October 2020 and later announced Crystal Group of Companies as the preferred bidder in July 2021.
Despite the Kwara State Executive Council’s approval to concede Kwara Hotels to Crystal Group of Companies on a fixed and operated basis, the contract was unexpectedly awarded to Craneburg Construction Company. The original estimate for the project by Crystal Group of Companies was N3 billion, but it has now escalated to N17.8 billion under Craneburg’s management.
The Crystal Group of Companies had reportedly incurred significant expenses in preparation for the renovation, including bringing experts to the State. The rationale behind Craneburg’s significantly higher project cost remains unclear, particularly in light of current inflation rates and the cost of constructing a new 250-room hotel of similar standard.
This decision has sparked concerns among local stakeholders, who lament the state government’s preference for foreign contractors over indigenous ones. An expert engineer from the State, preferring anonymity, expressed disappointment at sidelining local talent in civil engineering, architecture, real estate, hospitality, and tourism despite their global recognition for quality and innovation.
The Kwara Hotel, established in 1975 and known until 2019 as a premier destination for local and international tourists, is now at the centre of a controversial renovation project with two conflicting executive approvals. The state government’s intentions for the hotel, once a symbol of pride for Kwara, are now under scrutiny.
Editorial:
The recent decision by the Kwara State Government to approve a staggering N17.8 billion for the rehabilitation of the Kwara Hotel raises significant questions about governance, fiscal responsibility, and the prioritisation of public projects. This development, after public backlash over the neglect of the hotel, highlights the complex interplay between government decisions, public opinion, and economic priorities.
The choice to award the contract to Craneburg Construction Company Limited, bypassing the earlier agreement with Crystal Group of Companies, is not just a matter of contractual change but speaks volumes about the transparency and consistency in government dealings. The sharp increase in the project’s cost from the initial N3 billion to N17.8 billion under Craneburg’s management is a public concern, especially in a country grappling with economic challenges.
The preference for a foreign contractor over local talent is a troubling trend that undermines the capabilities and potential of indigenous professionals. Recognising and harnessing local expertise, a matter of national pride crucial for sustainable economic development is essential. The sidelining of local talent in favour of foreign entities can have long-term detrimental effects on the State’s economy and people’s morale.
Reflecting on this situation, advocating for greater transparency, accountability, and judicious use of public funds in government projects is crucial. With its rich history and potential to be a top-tier hospitality destination, the Kwara Hotel deserves a well-thought-out and economically viable renovation plan. The government must consider the long-term implications of its decisions, ensuring that they align with the State’s economic goals and the well-being of its citizens.
Did You Know?
- Kwara State, located in Western Nigeria, was created on 27 May 1967 when the Federal Military Government of General Yakubu Gowon broke the four regions that then constituted the Federation of Nigeria into 12 states.
- Established in 1975, the Kwara Hotel has been a landmark in Ilorin, the state capital, known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance.
- The concept of public-private partnerships in hotel management has been a growing trend globally, offering a way to revitalise ageing public assets while leveraging private sector expertise and investment.
- Craneburg Construction Company Limited is known for undertaking major construction projects in Nigeria, indicating the country’s growing infrastructure development.
- Nigeria’s hospitality sector has seen significant growth, with an increasing number of international hotel chains establishing their presence there, reflecting the nation’s potential as a tourism and business destination.