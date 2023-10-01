Lagos Clears Train Stations: Markets Demolished for Rail Expansion

The Lagos State Government has initiated the demolition of markets situated around train stations. This action, led by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, began at 10:20 a.m. on a Saturday, starting with the Lateef Jakande Train Station.
Following this, the team proceeded to five other stations, including Iju Railway Station and Ebute-Metta Railway Station, to continue the demolition. The primary aim is to clear traders from the rail tracks, ensuring a clear path for the trains.
Enforcement officials were seen using sledgehammers and cutting tools to bring down extended walls near the roads. They also dismantled shanties and removed goods from makeshift shops. This move comes after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, issued a two-day ultimatum to traders operating on train tracks to leave the area.
Editorial
The decision by the Lagos State Government to clear train stations of encroachments is a step in the right direction. While the immediate impact on traders is undeniable, the long-term benefits for the state’s transportation infrastructure cannot be overlooked.
Efficient rail systems are crucial for easing traffic congestion, reducing road accidents, and promoting sustainable urban development.
However, the manner in which these demolitions are carried out is equally important. Traders, many of whom rely on these markets for their livelihood, deserve adequate notice and support. It’s essential to strike a balance between infrastructural development and the well-being of the citizens.
Furthermore, as the state pushes for modernisation, it’s vital to ensure that alternative spaces are provided for these traders. Relocation plans, financial support, and training programmes can help ease the transition. After all, a city’s progress should uplift all its residents, not just a select few.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State is the smallest state in Nigeria by land area but is the most populous.
- The state is a major financial centre in Africa and is home to one of the largest and busiest ports on the continent.
- Lagos was the capital of Nigeria until 1991 when it was moved to Abuja.
- The name “Lagos” is of Portuguese origin, meaning “lakes”.
- The Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos is one of the longest bridges in Africa, spanning approximately 11.8 km.