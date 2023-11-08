Lagos Plans Master Drainage to Combat Flooding

In a decisive move to address the persistent flooding issues, the Lagos State Government has convened a gathering of drainage experts to contribute to the creation of a secondary drainage masterplan for select local governments. This initiative was announced during a stakeholders’ workshop at the state secretariat in Alausa, where the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, emphasized the need for a collective effort to manage flood risks sustainably and effectively.
The commissioner assured that the government’s commitment to flood prevention is unwavering, with ongoing all-year-round cleaning and infrastructural development. The aim is to ensure that Lagos remains flood-free. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, also spoke, urging public cooperation in reporting illegal construction on drainage paths to enable prosecution and ensure justice.
The Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Olalekan Shodeinde, provided insights into the proposed masterplan, which prioritizes areas like Ikorodu, Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Shomolu, and Ibeju Lekki, identified as the most vulnerable to flooding.
Editorial
The Lagos State Government’s proactive stance in developing a secondary drainage masterplan is a testament to its dedication to mitigating the flood challenges that have long plagued the state. Flooding in Lagos, a city grappling with the dual pressures of urbanization and climate change, presents a complex problem that requires innovative and sustainable solutions.
We advocate for a robust approach that not only focuses on infrastructural development but also community engagement and environmental stewardship. The government’s call for public vigilance and reporting of illegal construction is a step in the right direction, fostering a sense of communal responsibility.
However, it is imperative that this master plan is not just a document but translates into tangible actions that are timely, efficient, and, most importantly, inclusive. The success of such a plan hinges on its execution and the active participation of the residents it aims to protect. We stand with the government’s vision and urge continuous transparency and community involvement in the journey towards a flood-resilient Lagos.
Did You Know?
- Lagos, being a coastal city, is naturally prone to flooding, but urban expansion has significantly increased this risk.
- Effective drainage systems are crucial for cities like Lagos, where heavy rainfall can quickly lead to widespread flooding and infrastructural damage.
- Community participation in environmental management, such as keeping drains clear of waste, is essential for the success of any drainage master plan.
- The concept of ‘sponge cities’ is gaining traction globally, where urban areas are designed to absorb and reuse rainwater, reducing flooding.
- Lagos State is one of the most rapidly urbanizing regions in Nigeria, with a population growth rate that significantly outpaces infrastructure development.