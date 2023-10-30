Lagos State Initiates Demolition of Ikoyi Buildings Encroaching Drainage

The Lagos State Government has commenced the process of removing perimeter fences that are within two metres of drainage channels on Norman Williams, Awolowo, and Ribadu roads in the Ikoyi region. This action was initiated by the state’s Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, following the end of the grace period previously granted to property owners in the affected locations.
The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, visited Norman Williams Street to assess the level of compliance. He expressed disappointment, noting that only a few property owners had adhered to the directive, while the majority had taken no action.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, who accompanied the commissioner, also criticised the non-compliant attitude of many homeowners.
Editorial:
The move by the Lagos State Government to demolish structures encroaching on drainage channels in Ikoyi is a clear indication of the state’s commitment to urban planning and environmental sustainability.
Drainage systems play a crucial role in preventing flooding, especially in a city like Lagos, which is prone to heavy rainfall. Encroachments on these channels can lead to blockages, resulting in severe flooding and subsequent damage to properties and infrastructure.
While the decision might seem harsh to some property owners, it’s essential to view it in the broader context of public safety and urban development.
It’s also a reminder of the importance of adhering to building regulations and guidelines. As Lagos continues to grow and develop, such measures are necessary to ensure that the city remains safe, habitable, and resilient against environmental challenges.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State, being a coastal city, is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, including rising sea levels and increased flooding.
- Proper drainage systems are vital for urban areas to manage stormwater effectively and prevent waterlogging.
- Ikoyi is one of the most affluent neighbourhoods in Lagos, known for its upscale residences and commercial establishments.
- Urban planning plays a pivotal role in ensuring sustainable development, especially in densely populated cities like Lagos.
- Non-compliance with building regulations can lead to long-term environmental and infrastructural challenges.