Minister Umahi Calls on Governors to Oversee Federal Road Projects

Chief David Umahi, Minister of Works, urges state governors to supervise federal road projects actively. He conveyed this message during a courtesy visit to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State.
Umahi warns that he will withhold approvals for subpar work. He insists that state Commissioners for Works must be involved in the projects.
The Minister praises the quality of federal roads initiated and completed by Uzodimma. He singles out the Owerri to Okigwe road as exemplary.
Umahi reveals plans to include the construction of the Orlu-Mgbe-Akokwa-Uga road in the 2024 budget. He also intends to terminate the Ama Nwozuzu-Orie Amaraku road contract due to poor progress.
Governor Uzodimma lauds President Bola Tinubu for appointing Umahi. He urges the Minister to replicate his successes from Ebonyi State at the federal level.
Editorial
Chief David Umahi’s call for state governors to supervise federal road projects is a step in the right direction. However, it raises questions about the federal government’s capacity to oversee these projects effectively.
The Minister’s threat to withhold approvals for substandard work is commendable. Yet, it also highlights the need for stringent quality control measures at the federal level.
Governor Uzodimma’s praise for Umahi’s appointment as Minister of Works is noteworthy. However, it highlights the Minister’s ability to deliver on the high expectations set for him.
Did You Know?
- Chief David Umahi previously served as the Governor of Ebonyi State, where he was known for his focus on infrastructure.
- The Owerri to Okigwe road has been highlighted as one of the best federal roads in Nigeria.
- Federal road projects in Nigeria are often subject to delays and cost overruns, making adequate supervision crucial.
- The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is responsible for maintaining federal roads but has been criticized for inefficiency.
- Governor Hope Uzodimma has completed several federal roads in Imo State, indicating a proactive approach to infrastructure development.