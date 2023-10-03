Motorists Criticise Julius Berger Over Repeated Longbridge Repairs

Motorists have expressed their dissatisfaction with the construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Limited, for its continuous temporary repairs on the damaged joints of the Longbridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The company began construction work on the bridge on September 26, patching the open joints.
Despite the bridge’s reconstruction when the project commenced, floodwater from rains often erodes the tar on the expansion joints.
The company has made multiple attempts to repair the joints, but the issue persists. Road users are urging Julius Berger to find a permanent solution rather than relying on short-term fixes. A commercial bus driver, Teju Alimi, voiced his concerns, stating that the temporary repairs last no more than three months.
He emphasised the need for a lasting solution, citing other bridges as examples.
Another motorist highlighted the increased vehicle repair costs due to the damaged joints. Some vehicles have even experienced tyre bursts because of the open joints. A civil engineer, Micheal Akinpelu, criticised the repeated temporary fixes, calling them improper and potentially hazardous for road users.
He urged the contractors to adopt proper expansion joint treatment, similar to the approach taken for the Third Mainland Bridge.
Efforts to reach the spokesperson for Julius Berger, Emmanuel Isibor, were unsuccessful.
Editorial:
The state of infrastructure, especially roads and bridges, plays a crucial role in the daily lives of citizens. The recurring issue with the Longbridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is more than just an inconvenience; it’s a safety concern. While temporary fixes might offer short-term relief, they are not sustainable solutions.
It’s essential for construction companies, especially renowned ones like Julius Berger, to prioritise the safety and well-being of road users. Adopting a proactive approach, investing in long-term solutions, and ensuring quality work should be the norm, not the exception.
The continuous repairs not only inconvenience motorists but also raise questions about the quality of work and the allocation of resources.
Did You Know?
- The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of Nigeria’s busiest and most important roads, connecting Lagos to other parts of the country.
- Julius Berger Nigeria Limited is one of Nigeria’s leading construction companies, with a history dating back to 1970.
- Expansion joints are crucial in bridge construction, allowing for the expansion and contraction of bridge materials due to temperature changes.
- The Longbridge is a significant section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, spanning approximately five kilometres.
- Proper maintenance of roads and bridges is essential for safety, reducing traffic congestion, and promoting economic activities.