Motorists Decry Perilous State of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Motorists and commuters express their distress over the perilous condition of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, which has been neglected despite numerous pleas to the government for repairs.
The road, especially at Abule-Egba, U-Turn, Ijaiye, and Alakuko areas, and extending to the old tollgate at Sango-Ota in Ogun State, has been in a deplorable state, causing drivers to resort to driving against traffic and inadvertently causing accidents.
A visit to the road revealed the severity of its condition, with some spots being more affected than others.
While some drivers have opted to abandon the road entirely, using alternative routes such as the Abule-Egba-Ekoro Road, others who persist in using the deteriorated road face numerous challenges.
Uche Michael, a driver, shared his ordeal, stating that the road has been in a terrible state for over two years, leading to regular accidents and making driving a daunting task. He lamented the government’s neglect and the makeshift solution of pouring stones on the road, which exacerbated the situation.
Residents and motorists are not only grappling with the physical condition of the road but also dealing with the social and economic consequences it brings. A resident, Ade, highlighted that the road’s poor condition often results in vehicle damage and provides an opportunity for hoodlums to exploit drivers.
Another resident, Modupe, expressed her dismay at the terrible state of the road, observing the struggle of vehicles trying to navigate through it. The Director of Information, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Maryam Sanusi, redirected enquiries to the Federal Ministry of Works.
Editorial
We, as concerned citizens and communicators, find the state of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway not only alarming but also a stark reflection of the negligence and disregard shown by the authorities towards the well-being and safety of the people.
The expressway, now dubbed a ‘death trap’ by motorists and commuters alike, stands as a testament to the failed promises and lacklustre performance of those in power. The road, which has been in a deplorable state for over two years, has witnessed countless accidents, and yet, the pleas of the people fall on deaf ears.
The government’s approach to this issue, which involved a temporary fix of pouring stones on the road, not only failed to resolve the problem but also worsened the situation.
This half-hearted attempt to address the issue is indicative of a lack of genuine commitment to ensuring the safety and ease of transportation for the people. The expressway’s condition has not only made transportation a nightmare for motorists and commuters but has also become a breeding ground for hoodlums who exploit stranded drivers.
The government must take immediate and substantial action to repair the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway. This is not merely a matter of convenience but a crucial step towards safeguarding the lives of countless individuals who use this road daily.
The government must prioritize the repair of this vital expressway, ensuring that quality work is done to provide a lasting solution. It is crucial to hold those in power accountable, ensuring that they fulfil their responsibilities and promises to the people.
Did You Know?
- The Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway is one of the major roads that connect Lagos and Ogun State, serving as a vital route for commuters and traders.
- Lagos State, being a major commercial hub in Nigeria, relies heavily on its road networks for the transportation of goods and people.
- Ogun State, which is connected by the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, is known for hosting several industries and serves as a residential base for many who work in Lagos.
- Poor road conditions, like those of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, significantly impact economic activities due to the delay and damage they cause to vehicles.
- The condition of roads can directly impact the safety and security of an area, as seen with the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, where hoodlums exploit stranded drivers.