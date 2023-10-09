Muric Appeals To President Tinubu For Urgent Lagos Abeokuta Expressway Repair

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has dispatched a Save Our Soul message to President Bola Tinubu, imploring him to address the deteriorating condition of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.
Dr Busari Ademola and Alhaji Jimoh Alao, Lagos and Ogun Chairmen of the group respectively, articulated in a statement that the 81km federal highway has persistently posed a lethal threat to commuters.
“We are calling on the Federal Government to revisit the construction of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway,” they urged, highlighting that the road, initially constructed over 40 years ago, connects over 200 communities and has made life insufferable for thousands of road users.
The chairmen elucidated that the expressway, particularly along the Ijaiye-Alakuko axis of Lagos via tollgate, Sango, Ifo, Itori, Papalanto, and Obada near Abeokuta, is in a brutal and painful state with numerous deep potholes.
They appealed to President Tinubu and relevant authorities to expedite action in constructing a viable, motorable, and secure expressway to safeguard the lives of Nigerians. Moreover, they expressed sympathy with the thousands of Nigerians who regularly use the road despite its unbearable state of dilapidation.
Editorial
The plea from MURIC to President Bola Tinubu concerning the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway is a stark reminder of the infrastructural challenges that persistently plague our nation.
We find ourselves at a juncture where the state of our roads not only reflects the physical decay but also symbolises the urgent need for revitalisation and strategic infrastructural development within our nation. The Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, which has become a death trap for countless Nigerians, serves as a poignant metaphor for the broader infrastructural challenges that we face.
As we navigate through the complexities of infrastructural development, it is imperative that we, as a nation, prioritise the safety, well-being, and mobility of our citizens.
The state of our roads, which are fundamental to our economic activities and daily commutes, must be addressed with the urgency, diligence, and commitment that it warrants. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our infrastructural frameworks are not only robust but also reflective of the aspirations and needs of our populace.
The path forward must be paved with strategic planning, transparent allocation of resources, and a steadfast commitment to ensuring that our infrastructural frameworks are conducive, safe, and supportive of our economic activities. It is through these concerted efforts that we can truly build a nation that is connected, mobile, and conducive for all.
Did You Know?
- The Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway has been a significant route in Nigeria, linking Lagos State to Ogun State and facilitating the movement of goods and people.
- Lagos State is renowned for being the economic hub of Nigeria, with a robust commercial and industrial sector.
- The concept of a “Save Our Soul” message is often utilised in Nigeria as a plea for urgent help or intervention in critical situations.
- Road infrastructure in Nigeria has been a persistent challenge, with many federal and state roads in various states of disrepair.
- The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Nigeria is responsible for the development and maintenance of federal roads across the country.