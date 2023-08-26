Niger Delta Minister Decries Rampant Abandoned and Substandard Projects

Minister of Niger Delta Development, Abubakar Momoh, has outlined his regional agenda. He vows to elevate the quality and standard of infrastructure.
Momoh emphasized the need for standard infrastructure during his inaugural press briefing in Abuja. He described the current state of abandoned and poorly executed projects as unacceptable.
Notably, he pointed fingers at contracts managed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). He promised to revisit the commission’s forensic audit report on awarded contracts.
Momoh warned contractors responsible for abandoned or substandard projects. He stated they would have to answer for their actions.
The minister assured that projects would meet quality and standard requirements under his watch. He also mentioned that about 13,000 projects are currently abandoned across the region.
Momoh plans to conduct a thorough study of ongoing and abandoned projects. He aims to identify functional and non-functional projects for appropriate action.
He concluded by condemning the deplorable state of roads in the region. Momoh reassured that uncompleted and abandoned projects would receive prompt attention.
Editorial:
The issue of abandoned and poorly executed projects in the Niger Delta is a longstanding problem that requires immediate attention.
Minister Abubakar Momoh’s commitment to elevating the quality of infrastructure is commendable, but it must be backed by action.
The Niger Delta has been plagued by a lack of accountability and transparency, especially in the management of projects by the NDDC.
The minister’s promise to revisit the forensic audit report is a step in the right direction, but it must lead to actual accountability.
It’s not just about identifying the problems; it’s about finding sustainable solutions.
The minister must ensure that contractors are held accountable for their actions and that future projects meet the required standards.
The government should also involve the local communities in the decision-making process. Their input is crucial for the success of any project.
Did You Know?
- The Niger Delta is one of the most oil-rich regions in the world, yet it remains underdeveloped.
- The NDDC was established in 2000 to develop the oil-rich Niger Delta region.
- Abandoned projects not only waste public funds but also contribute to environmental degradation.
- The Niger Delta accounts for about 23% of Nigeria’s total land area.
- The region is home to more than 30 million people, making it one of Nigeria’s most densely populated areas.