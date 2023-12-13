Nigeria Relies on 40,000MW from Generators, Federal Government Reports

The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that the country generates about 40,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from generators powered by Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and Automotive Gas Oil (diesel). This revelation was made during the ministerial summit on the Integrated National Electricity Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan, which focused on addressing key challenges to Nigeria’s electricity reliability.
Nigeria’s power generation from its national grid fluctuates between 3,500MW and 4,500MW, which is relatively low for its estimated population of 200 million people. The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, in his address at the summit, highlighted that one of the main goals of the Nigerian electricity sector reform program initiated over 23 years ago was to provide efficient and consistent electricity across the country. However, this goal has not been fully realized, as Nigeria continues to rely heavily on diesel- and petrol-powered generators.
Adelabu pointed out that electricity consumption per capita in Nigeria was only 140 kilowatt-hour in 2021, which is low compared to neighboring countries and almost three times lower than the average for Sub-Saharan Africa. He described Nigeria as a case study in a deep electricity paradox, hosting one of the world’s largest fleets of diesel- and petrol-powered generation capacity used for baseload supply.
The minister emphasized the high cost of this dependency on generators, with an average operating cost of no less than N250/kWh, compared to an average economic tariff of approximately N120/kWh. This results in tens of billions of naira being spent daily on inefficient electricity supply, money that could be better used for savings, consumer spending, and government tax revenue.
Adelabu also discussed the need to restructure the Transmission Company of Nigeria into two entities: the Independent System Operator and the Transmission Service Provider. This restructuring is aimed at addressing the decentralization of the national grid into regional grids interconnected by a new higher voltage national or super grid.
The minister also highlighted the importance of attracting investment into the domestic electricity markets, encouraging Pension Fund Administrators, who collectively wield over N17 trillion, to understand the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and develop bankable strategies for capital infusion.
The power minister’s statements at the summit underscore the urgent need for Nigeria to address its electricity challenges and reduce its heavy reliance on generators. This situation calls for innovative solutions, increased investment in the power sector, and a concerted effort to improve the country’s electricity infrastructure and supply.
Editorial
The recent revelation by the Federal Government of Nigeria that the country generates about 40,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from generators powered by petrol and diesel paints a stark picture of the nation’s energy crisis. This figure, which dwarfs the 3,500MW to 4,500MW typically generated from the national grid, underscores a deep-rooted paradox in Nigeria’s quest for reliable electricity.
Nigeria’s heavy reliance on generators is a symptom of a larger problem – the chronic underperformance of the national grid. For a country with an estimated population of 200 million, the current output from the national grid is grossly inadequate. This gap between demand and supply has led to a widespread dependence on generators, which, while providing a stopgap solution, come with their own set of challenges.
The economic implications of this reliance are profound. The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, highlighted the high operational costs of generators, which are significantly more expensive than the average economic tariff of electricity from the grid. This not only places a financial burden on businesses and households but also drains resources that could be channeled into more productive sectors of the economy.
Environmental and health concerns are also paramount. Generators contribute to air pollution and noise pollution, adversely affecting the quality of life in urban areas and posing health risks. This situation is at odds with global efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable energy solutions.
The minister’s call to restructure the Transmission Company of Nigeria into two entities – the Independent System Operator and the Transmission Service Provider – is a step in the right direction. This restructuring, along with the decentralization of the national grid into regional grids, could enhance efficiency and reliability. However, these structural changes must be accompanied by a comprehensive strategy that addresses the root causes of the power sector’s inefficiencies.
Investment in the power sector is crucial. Encouraging Pension Fund Administrators to invest in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) could provide much-needed capital infusion. However, investment alone is not enough. There needs to be a concerted effort to develop bankable strategies that attract both local and foreign investors.
Moreover, Nigeria’s energy strategy must include a significant focus on renewable energy sources. The country’s potential for solar and wind energy is immense and largely untapped. Harnessing these resources could reduce dependence on generators and pave the way for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy future.
In conclusion, Nigeria’s reliance on 40,000MW from generators is a clear indication of the urgent need for reform in the power sector. The solution lies in a multi-faceted approach that includes structural reforms, investment, and a pivot towards renewable energy. As Nigeria continues to grapple with its power challenges, the path forward requires innovation, commitment, and a concerted effort from all stakeholders to ensure a reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy future for the nation.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that the country generates a substantial portion of its electricity, approximately 40,000 megawatts (MW), from generators powered by Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and Automotive Gas Oil (diesel). This revelation was made at the ministerial summit on the Integrated National Electricity Policy and Strategic Implementation Plan, which focused on addressing the key challenges to Nigeria’s electricity reliability.
The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, highlighted that the Nigerian electricity sector reform program, initiated over 23 years ago, aimed to provide efficient and consistent electricity across the country. However, this goal remains largely unachieved. Instead, Nigeria continues to expend hundreds of billions of naira on generating electricity through diesel- and petrol-powered generators.
Adelabu noted that Nigeria’s per capita electricity consumption was only 140 kilowatt-hour in 2021, significantly lower than neighboring countries and almost three times less than the average for Sub-Saharan Africa. He described Nigeria as hosting one of the world’s largest fleets of diesel- and petrol-powered generation capacity, used primarily for baseload supply.
The minister emphasized the economic inefficiency of this reliance on generators, with the operating cost being substantially higher than the average economic tariff of electricity from the grid. This situation results in a daily expenditure of tens of billions of naira, a cost that could be more effectively utilized in other sectors.
Adelabu also discussed the need for structural changes in the power sector, including the restructuring of the Transmission Company of Nigeria into two entities: the Independent System Operator and the Transmission Service Provider. This restructuring is aimed at adapting to the evolving landscape of State Electricity Markets and the decentralization of the national grid.
Furthermore, the minister stressed the importance of attracting investment into the domestic electricity markets. He highlighted the role of Pension Fund Administrators, who collectively manage over N17 trillion, in understanding the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) and developing strategies for capital infusion.
The power minister’s statements underscore the urgent need for Nigeria to address its electricity challenges and reduce its heavy reliance on generators. This situation calls for innovative solutions, increased investment in the power sector, and a concerted effort to improve the country’s electricity infrastructure and supply.
Did You Know?
Nigeria’s national grid typically generates between 3,500MW and 4,500MW of electricity, which is insufficient for its estimated population of 200 million people.
The cost of running generators in Nigeria is significantly higher than the cost of electricity supplied by the national grid, impacting the economy and individual households.
Nigeria has significant potential for renewable energy, including solar and wind power, which could be harnessed to reduce dependence on generators and improve electricity supply.
The Nigerian government has been working on various reforms to improve the efficiency and reliability of the country’s power sector.
The heavy reliance on petrol and diesel generators in Nigeria contributes significantly to environmental pollution and noise in urban areas.
Felicia Komeja is a news content writer that loves to sew, travel, Copywrite, and read. She has one daughter, and her life revolves around this little girl who lights up Felicia's world with laughter. Email: [email protected]